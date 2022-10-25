 Skip to content
(Fox 4 News Dallas) Video North Texas thunderstorms 1, North Texas pecan tree 0. With abso-bark-tively spectacular video of a tree getting denuded   (fox4news.com) divider line
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Too bad I'm not in the area, Pecan is my favorite wood for smoking on the grill and I'm pretty sure there's going to be a ready supply there soon.
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Would have been much more interesting with a color photo showing the aftermath. Journalism has gotten lazy in the age of short-form video.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was denuded once...

The other passengers on the train made me put my clothes back on.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's cool, but the video is completely useless without an "after" shot. Like go out the next morning with your cell phone, people. Those news folks can edit the two videos together for you and everything!! I see the sparks, but that's not the same as seeing the leftover tree in the daylight.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ditka80

Would have been much more interesting with a color photo showing the aftermath. Journalism has gotten lazy in the age of short-form video.


Exactly, my first thought was "so what's left of the tree?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That url needs to be struck by lightening
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That url needs to be struck by lightening


Lightening?
 
jmr61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a non-faux news source for this spectacular video that I'll see some day.
 
petec
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pert: I was denuded once...

The other passengers on the train made me put my clothes back on.


it's the act of getting dressed the same as denuding?
 
