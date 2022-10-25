 Skip to content
(MSN)   Obvious: survey shows 63% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Scary: including 50% of those making more than $100K
55
    More: Murica, Inflation, Consumer price index, consumer price index, Employment, Minimum wage, average change, Wage, Central bank  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.


Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why don't they just buy more money?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.


And even out in middle of nowhere, landlords are raising rents.
 
Cicada42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I make over 100k in a very expensive place to live, as a single mom. Sometimes it is paycheck to paycheck. I live here because my job is here.  Moving to BFE isn't an option. Fight me, IDC
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Life is expensive and in our capitalist society a lot of us get screwed and live poor. A tale as old as time

However, you can manage your money better, no matter your income level. That's just general advice
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.


I know its fark, but just scratching 100k means in many places, if you want to own a home, that can be a good chunk of your income right there.

In most of north jersey, a basic older house that still needs work will run you at least 400k and 10k plus on property taxes. If you mortgage that, even with 20% down (take the damn PMI if the alternative is emptying all your cash reserves and not being able to rapidly replenish them please), you are still looking at about 3k a month in housing costs right there. Now throw in your 401k contribution up to any match, maybe childcare expenses, car expenses, food, etc. You will burn through that 100k fast.

It doesn't mean that the person isn't being financially irresponsible. It may actually be the right moves long term. shiats expensive yo.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.


Good luck finding a 50,000 house in any part of Nebraska you want to live in. Omaha is now up to $270K for average home price sale.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: However, you can manage your money better, no matter your income level. That's just general advice


Yeah i mean, please, suck shiat up even if it sucks for a while so you have some reserves. Having something to fall back on allows you to take risks, which sometimes pay out.
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.


Great gummy gangrene gods, THIS. Sell your boat, drop an expensive hobby, go to the public golf course instead of the country club.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

And even out in middle of nowhere, landlords are raising rents.


My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,


I do good, but not great. I'm not 6 figures but heading that way. We live paycheck to paycheck in the sense that we are not adding anything to our savings account currently. What little we do save is through a 401k that is doing pathetic. (I've had this newly created one for 6 years, matching the 6% my company will put in with me and it is still less than a year's wages)

We rack up our credit card debt every year and pay it off with spring bonuses and the interest-free-loan-payback from the government. (Tax return)

I THOUGHT we were doing good but in the end, all of the peripherals greedily suck at my pay.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I make between about 190k to 350k depending on the market so it's really hard to budget.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cicada42: I make over 100k in a very expensive place to live, as a single mom. Sometimes it is paycheck to paycheck. I live here because my job is here.  Moving to BFE isn't an option. Fight me, IDC


You'll get no argument from me.

Living SOMEWHERE is far better than living somewhere else.

Being near your job and other places you need can save on gas and car wear & tear. In a lot of cases, if you can live sans car, there goes that payment and insurance with it.

Time IS money too and if you spend 45 minutes each way, back & forth from work... you have to evaluate that against how much that 1 1/2 hour trip is worth.

There are other cost-effective reasons to live near your job and the things you enjoy but this is a Fark comment, not a notepad for a novel :)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank goodness Jeff Bezos can still afford to build penis rockets while paying his employees slave waves. Has anyone checked on the Waltons?  Are they ok?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,


Your landlords expenses almost certainly went up by more than your COLA, not to mention them now having to account for a new risk on their balance sheet, of the government saying, "Hey, people can stop paying rent for a year and a half, and you can't do shiat about it, but we promise you this is a one time thing"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your job likely isn't so unique that you can't find a higher paying version somewhere cheaper to live.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.


Yeah real convincing. Affordable housing for a person with $100k is obviously something they could pay off in less than five years. Show some financial literacy if you're trying to argue that you're actually financially responsible.

If you're "living paycheck to paycheck" on 100k/yr you're an idiot, the end.
You drive a nicer car than you need to. Bigger house than you need. Your kids are in private school.

The reason I put it in quotes is because you're not living paycheck to paycheck like actually poor people do. You're accustomed to a lifestyle that eats up that money (or a you're a sucker). You're not "San Francisco poor." Those people are homeless. You're going on vacations, spending weekends at restaurants, ordering takeout, buying extravagances like jewelry and $900 graphics cards.

I work with people every day who have less than $15,000 a year to live on. Don't give me your bullshiat "muh mortgage so high" sob story.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see this thread is already full of rugged, bootstrappy individualists. Never change, Fark.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seattle is one of the most expensive cities in the country to live in. My wife and I are comfortable, but we don't have kids. I can absolutely believe that people around here with kids might have to live paycheck to paycheck even if they were making 100k or more.
 
Beowulfenstein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: "As a result, many Americans have dipped into their cash reserves or gone into debt."

If you have cash reserves, I don't think you're living paycheck to paycheck.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covfefe: I make between about 190k to 350k depending on the market so it's really hard to budget.


What's that in miles?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.


$50,000 houses? Those are condemed shacks. $50,000 was 20 years ago.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.


I dunno. How big is a dollar house?

/50,000 of them seems excessive, even if they are very small.
//Maybe you stack them like bricks to make a real house?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarbonCarby: SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.

Great gummy gangrene gods, THIS. Sell your boat, drop an expensive hobby, go to the public golf course instead of the country club.


You forgot the avocado toast
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If you're "living paycheck to paycheck" on 100k/yr you're an idiot, the end.
You drive a nicer car than you need to. Bigger house than you need. Your kids are in private school.


100K supporting a family of three (wife and single child) in our current society doesn't go very far as the single household income.

Especially when you learn that 60-70k is the bare minimum to live in some municipalities under a million population.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hoblit: My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,

I do good, but not great. I'm not 6 figures but heading that way. We live paycheck to paycheck in the sense that we are not adding anything to our savings account currently. What little we do save is through a 401k that is doing pathetic. (I've had this newly created one for 6 years, matching the 6% my company will put in with me and it is still less than a year's wages)

We rack up our credit card debt every year and pay it off with spring bonuses and the interest-free-loan-payback from the government. (Tax return)

I THOUGHT we were doing good but in the end, all of the peripherals greedily suck at my pay.


The American Dream, ladies and gentlemen. Work hard, save money, and you too can rack up credit card debt to pay off end-of-year with your tax return.

This country is so f*cked up.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.


According to the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, you have to make $110,000ish household income to have a "modest but comfortable" lifestyle in Fairfax County.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

$50,000 houses? Those are condemed shacks. $50,000 was 20 years ago.


Gotta make room for the fracking sites.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.


Or yur salary is an artifact of the cost of living where you are.   in SF and NYC $100K ibarely middle class wages  in terms of wht kind of lifestyle it can buy
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: NM Volunteer: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

And even out in middle of nowhere, landlords are raising rents.

My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,


I do good, but not great. I'm not 6 figures but heading that way. We live paycheck to paycheck in the sense that we are not adding anything to our savings account currently. What little we do save is through a 401k that is doing pathetic. (I've had this newly created one for 6 years, matching the 6% my company will put in with me and it is still less than a year's wages)

We rack up our credit card debt every year and pay it off with spring bonuses and the interest-free-loan-payback from the government. (Tax return)

I THOUGHT we were doing good but in the end, all of the peripherals greedily suck at my pay.


Yet you pay for total fark?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magorn: SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.

Or yur salary is an artifact of the cost of living where you are.   in SF and NYC $100K ibarely middle class wages  in terms of wht kind of lifestyle it can buy


Clearly you're too poor to afford spell check
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Hoblit: My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,

Your landlords expenses almost certainly went up by more than your COLA, not to mention them now having to account for a new risk on their balance sheet, of the government saying, "Hey, people can stop paying rent for a year and a half, and you can't do shiat about it, but we promise you this is a one time thing"


Hey landlord, STFU. You're the same asshole who refused to take $10,000 in lump sum payments from your tenants in lieu because the contract prevented you from jacking up the rent or evicting them in the next six months.
And then when they took that requirement out, you still said No. If you were really hurting and not just trying to get them to leave so you can sell the property while the market was good, you would have been working with the ERAP program yourself.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Hoblit: My landlords got my annual cost of living percentage raise last year when they raised our rent here in Charlotte,

Your landlords expenses almost certainly went up by more than your COLA, not to mention them now having to account for a new risk on their balance sheet, of the government saying, "Hey, people can stop paying rent for a year and a half, and you can't do shiat about it, but we promise you this is a one time thing"


I know that my landlords' property taxes constantly go up... especially where I live, particularly.

But they are small-time and only own a few properties... I doubt that covid really impacted them very much as I know we continued to pay rent through it, the entire time.

Those types of problems aren't lost on me but I do not think it's right to pass-ALL-of-those-savings-right-to-the-customer. It's not fair that I have to help my landlords pay THEIR taxes. I get that they have to raise the rent, but they are quenching their taxes with the entirety of my annual cost-of-living percentage raise. That's not designed to be exclusively cost-of-rent.

To be sure though... I love our landlords and they are the best ones we've ever had, honestly. So it's worth it to us to stay here, despite my tiny-fist-shaking.

/Also already mentally preparing to live somewhere even more expensive one day
 
Target Builder
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SpectroBoy: If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.

I know its fark, but just scratching 100k means in many places, if you want to own a home, that can be a good chunk of your income right there.

In most of north jersey, a basic older house that still needs work will run you at least 400k and 10k plus on property taxes. If you mortgage that, even with 20% down (take the damn PMI if the alternative is emptying all your cash reserves and not being able to rapidly replenish them please), you are still looking at about 3k a month in housing costs right there. Now throw in your 401k contribution up to any match, maybe childcare expenses, car expenses, food, etc. You will burn through that 100k fast.

It doesn't mean that the person isn't being financially irresponsible. It may actually be the right moves long term. shiats expensive yo.


Re: Childcare expenses, if two working parents have young kids (and I realize some group this under "stupid lifestyle choices"/"unrealistic lifestyle expectations") they can easily wave goodbye to ~$20k/kid in daycare, for fairly middling level places in vaguely HCOL areas, and that's before you even feed and clothe them or fork out for healthcare.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

Yeah real convincing. Affordable housing for a person with $100k is obviously something they could pay off in less than five years. Show some financial literacy if you're trying to argue that you're actually financially responsible.

If you're "living paycheck to paycheck" on 100k/yr you're an idiot, the end.
You drive a nicer car than you need to. Bigger house than you need. Your kids are in private school.

The reason I put it in quotes is because you're not living paycheck to paycheck like actually poor people do. You're accustomed to a lifestyle that eats up that money (or a you're a sucker). You're not "San Francisco poor." Those people are homeless. You're going on vacations, spending weekends at restaurants, ordering takeout, buying extravagances like jewelry and $900 graphics cards.

I work with people every day who have less than $15,000 a year to live on. Don't give me your bullshiat "muh mortgage so high" sob story.


Da fuq.  $900 is current gen mid-tier, not extravagant.

"Buying extravagances like a Daewoo."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How long has $100k been the benchmark for "rich"? I swear, the greatest trick the devil rich ever pulled was convincing everyone that people making $30k more than them are the real enemy and not the ones making $10,000,000,000 more than them.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And at least half of that 63% think that capitalism isn't the problem.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here are the 2022 stats
The average personal income in the U.S. is $63,214.
The median income in the U.S. is $44,225.
The average American annual real wage was $67,521 in 2020.
The average U.S. household income is $87,864.
The median U.S. household income is $61,937.

If you earn 6 figures and are "barely getting by" then you simply have poor money management skills and/or unrealistic life style expectations.


Or you live in or near a major city or along the coast.
18 years ago my 1st house here on long island bought during the bubble was 320k.  20% down have me a payment of $2900 including taxes (property tax was 10k) and insurance.  That's 35k right there and that was 18 years ago.  I looked it up and that house recently  sold for 550k so the person is looking at maybe a 45k/yr mortgage with tax.  That is not even a very desirable area, lower middle income type families with the average 2 kids. They could survive on 100k but it would be tight.
At the time my wife made 75k/yr.  After taxes and crap medical insurace she took home just under 4k a month.  Her salary just covered the mortgage, utilities, phone, cable and gas for her car.  If we only made 25k more - taxes that would have left us about 1500 a month for all other expenses and retirement saving.
18 years ago 100k would have left me paycheck to paycheck.
100k sounds like a lot to some of us but after income tax THEN the reduced purchasing power due to 8.65% sales tax it's really not a while lot in many areas unless you like living in the middle of nothing and doing nothing all day... then it's more than enough.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Heamer: I see this thread is already full of rugged, bootstrappy individualists. Never change, Fark.


I see the smart/funny votes are coming from people who are living comfortably, yet deluded into thinking they're poor despite having free time to post online in the middle of the day.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

Yeah real convincing. Affordable housing for a person with $100k is obviously something they could pay off in less than five years. Show some financial literacy if you're trying to argue that you're actually financially responsible.

If you're "living paycheck to paycheck" on 100k/yr you're an idiot, the end.
You drive a nicer car than you need to. Bigger house than you need. Your kids are in private school.

The reason I put it in quotes is because you're not living paycheck to paycheck like actually poor people do. You're accustomed to a lifestyle that eats up that money (or a you're a sucker). You're not "San Francisco poor." Those people are homeless. You're going on vacations, spending weekends at restaurants, ordering takeout, buying extravagances like jewelry and $900 graphics cards.

I work with people every day who have less than $15,000 a year to live on. Don't give me your bullshiat "muh mortgage so high" sob story.


If you live somewhere with cheap housing, you're probably not making $100K unless you own your own business or commute an hour or more.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big difference if you are a 100K per year person, living in the middle of flyover country and
you are paycheck to paycheck, versus a 100K per year person living in NYC, Seattle, San Fran
etc... 100K in those cities is more like a 30K per year salary due to the high living cost.
Most people on the 100K side, if they are not in the mega expensive cities are the type that
have to have new cars, new phones etc every year.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: neongoats: SpectroBoy: unrealistic life style expectations.

Or you live somewhere that's not bum fark egypt

It's not tenable to expect everyone to be able to live in nebraska in 50,000 dollar houses.

Yeah real convincing. Affordable housing for a person with $100k is obviously something they could pay off in less than five years. Show some financial literacy if you're trying to argue that you're actually financially responsible.

If you're "living paycheck to paycheck" on 100k/yr you're an idiot, the end.
You drive a nicer car than you need to. Bigger house than you need. Your kids are in private school.

The reason I put it in quotes is because you're not living paycheck to paycheck like actually poor people do. You're accustomed to a lifestyle that eats up that money (or a you're a sucker). You're not "San Francisco poor." Those people are homeless. You're going on vacations, spending weekends at restaurants, ordering takeout, buying extravagances like jewelry and $900 graphics cards.

I work with people every day who have less than $15,000 a year to live on. Don't give me your bullshiat "muh mortgage so high" sob story.


Funnied.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Heamer: I see this thread is already full of rugged, bootstrappy individualists. Never change, Fark.


You forgot completely healthy now and forever, but ya, lots of stupidity here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cicada42: I make over 100k in a very expensive place to live, as a single mom. Sometimes it is paycheck to paycheck. I live here because my job is here.  Moving to BFE isn't an option. Fight me, IDC


Where I live, to meet the debt-to-income criteria to purchase the median home (with 20% down) requires an income of $250,000.

I don't see that happening any time soon.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Moved to Chicago from San Diego recently, and stuff is wayyyyy cheaper here than in SoCal. However, shiat is still pricey. Had to replace a central AC unit and that cost me $5200, have to get some dental work done and that's gonna cost me $2400, new tires for the car are about $850, blah blah blah.

I recently got a raise, though, so I am banking that increase in a high-yield checking account without it ever going into my regular day-to-day. It's helpful to have that emergency stash, bc yesterday someone at my job forgot to do direct deposit and I could transfer the cash to cover some big-ticket items that were going to hit my account. Had I not had that cash cushion, I'da been farked.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How long has $100k been the benchmark for "rich"? I swear, the greatest trick the devil rich ever pulled was convincing everyone that people making $30k more than them are the real enemy and not the ones making $10,000,000,000 more than them.


No, you have it backwards. $100k should be the median income.

The issue is the $100k earners thinking they're poor and complaining that everyone with less money/more kids than them is living off handouts while the $100kers do all the work.

By all means, you should be making more money and spending less. Everyone in this thread. But you're not poor.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why doesn't the president of the U.S. just set our wages higher?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People are generally wasteful.  If you're making good money, have a solid career, and are living paycheck to paycheck, there's a good chance you can cut some expenses and save a little.
 
