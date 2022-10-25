 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Michigan man who helped Floridians recover after Hurricane Ian rewarded by dying of flesh-eating bacterial infection   (fox6now.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Infection, Vibrio vulnificus, Wound, Florida, Bacteria, Lee County, Florida, Hurricane Ian, James Hewitt  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
gyorg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh. Some people go to heaven by the express lane.
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nigeria, Michigan, Florida everywhere there's been floods there's been outbreaks of E. coli and flesh eating bacteria

Among other things
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
djfitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every time I saw people wading in those flood waters with flip-flops, I cringed a lot.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Florida, not even once
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to Florida! Take this commemorative bacterial infection!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I once had a MRSA infection on my scrotum.  It swelled up like a playground kickball, all red and knobby, about the size of a large grapefruit.  In three days, it went from 'infected hair' to barely able to walk.  It took me two days to get to a urologist who was able to drain it.  When he was done, the exam room looked like a crime scene.

But don't worry ladies, everything's fine and in working order now.  Call me...
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Build the wall! Build the wall! We have to protect the rest of the country from Florida. This stuff is just going to get worse with climate change but maybe the brain eating ones will starve on the idiots down there.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my scrotum.  It swelled up like a playground kickball, all red and knobby, about the size of a large grapefruit.  In three days, it went from 'infected hair' to barely able to walk.  It took me two days to get to a urologist who was able to drain it.  When he was done, the exam room looked like a crime scene.

But don't worry ladies, everything's fine and in working order now.  Call me...


If they can fall through the slats, I'm not interested.
 
pheelix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my scrotum.  It swelled up like a playground kickball, all red and knobby, about the size of a large grapefruit.  In three days, it went from 'infected hair' to barely able to walk.  It took me two days to get to a urologist who was able to drain it.  When he was done, the exam room looked like a crime scene.

But don't worry ladies, everything's fine and in working order now.  Call me...


Why in the ever farking fark didn't you go to the farking ER? And don't use cost as an excuse. There are things far worse than starvation and homelessness due to medical debt. Any ER doc and lance the farking thing and run a bag of IV antibiotics to keep your junk alive until you see the urologist. Do a GIS of "Ruptured Scrotum". That was a possible outcome.

/Now farkied as "not so very scared of scrotal necrosis"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"you're never wrong, when you're doing the right thing"
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he didn't get it by wrestling a gator into a swamp boat and then snorting meth contaminated with flesh eating bacteria off the gator's snout, he wasn't doing Florida properly.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pheelix: foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my scrotum.  It swelled up like a playground kickball, all red and knobby, about the size of a large grapefruit.  In three days, it went from 'infected hair' to barely able to walk.  It took me two days to get to a urologist who was able to drain it.  When he was done, the exam room looked like a crime scene.

But don't worry ladies, everything's fine and in working order now.  Call me...

Why in the ever farking fark didn't you go to the farking ER? And don't use cost as an excuse. There are things far worse than starvation and homelessness due to medical debt. Any ER doc and lance the farking thing and run a bag of IV antibiotics to keep your junk alive until you see the urologist. Do a GIS of "Ruptured Scrotum". That was a possible outcome.

/Now farkied as "not so very scared of scrotal necrosis"


I won't and there's no farking way you can make me.

Had my epididymis SOMEHOW get infected. That was more than enough sack swelling and nut pain for one lifetime.

You're now farkied as "Has GIS'd "Ruptured Scrotum""
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lesson learned is never help anyone from Florida.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why you don't enter flood waters.  All those videos of people swimming and shiat are just risking death by nasty infection.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pheelix: foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my scrotum.  It swelled up like a playground kickball, all red and knobby, about the size of a large grapefruit.  In three days, it went from 'infected hair' to barely able to walk.  It took me two days to get to a urologist who was able to drain it.  When he was done, the exam room looked like a crime scene.

But don't worry ladies, everything's fine and in working order now.  Call me...

Why in the ever farking fark didn't you go to the farking ER? And don't use cost as an excuse. There are things far worse than starvation and homelessness due to medical debt. Any ER doc and lance the farking thing and run a bag of IV antibiotics to keep your junk alive until you see the urologist. Do a GIS of "Ruptured Scrotum". That was a possible outcome.

/Now farkied as "not so very scared of scrotal necrosis"


Nobody should do any such GIS.
Good day sir. I SAID GOOD DAY.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tumbleweed hair is one of the first symptoms.

If you find your hair doing this, seek medical care.
 
