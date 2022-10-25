 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Presenting the most jarring thing you'll read all week. Seriously, you could live a good and full life without ever reading this article   (huffpost.com) divider line
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
o.0
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's piss
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd write a Huffpost article about myself too if I could do that!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was this competition held, Niagara Falls?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Where was this competition held, Niagara Falls?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.


Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*clicked*
*read headline*
*closed tab*
*cared enough to type this out*
*but not enough to explain why*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone please link the Japanese study with the dye.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.


Nope. That is a SMALL component.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2336173-female-emission-at-orgasm-confirmed-to-release-fluid-from-the-bladder/
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jarring subby?   Gwyneth Paltrow unavailable for comment.

/phrasing
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

Nope. That is a SMALL component.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2336173-female-emission-at-orgasm-confirmed-to-release-fluid-from-the-bladder/


Doesn't say it's composed of urine. Just that it can be traced to the bladder

But yes, there is a difference between female ejaculate and squirting.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

somedude210: Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands


Why didn't they call it the Skeet gland? They missed a great opportunity.
 
Stantz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: it's piss


No, piss is what they do in cheap pornos and twitch streams. You can usually tell because it comes from the completely wrong part of that specific section of the anatomy, at high speed, with lost of unrealistic screaming
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A more accurate headline in Fark history will never exist....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Squirt is not the same as pee. It is squirt! That's why we call it squirt and not "sexy pee." And squirting is not peeing.

Riveting writing from a Cytheria wannabe.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I'm curious what logo/nickname/etc is on the back of her boxer's robe.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

somedude210: SpectroBoy: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

Nope. That is a SMALL component.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2336173-female-emission-at-orgasm-confirmed-to-release-fluid-from-the-bladder/

Doesn't say it's composed of urine. Just that it can be traced to the bladder

But yes, there is a difference between female ejaculate and squirting.


"It's not JUST piss" is not the selling point you imagine it to be, I think.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If my body could do this on its own, what else could it do?

I dunno, did you try deliberately shiatting your pants too? You could call it "splat' and pretend it's not doodie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good for her. Could always do sexy things in the shower.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been hit in the face by it, its not piss
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, she holds the volume record, but what about distance?

/Got nothin'
//Probably better that way
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All of this collided with my burgeoning career in sex education and my termination from a waitressing job.

A shame. I bet she created the best "Yelper specials."
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know it's going to be a good night, when she goes into the linen closet for a towel and places it on the bed.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ITS JUST PEE
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't squirt for the crowd, for my lovers, or for you. I squirt for me.

Ask not for whom the squirter squirts; she squirts for she.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure why you decided to brag about such a talent to the whole world.

Also, it's piss
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: somedude210: SpectroBoy: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

Nope. That is a SMALL component.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2336173-female-emission-at-orgasm-confirmed-to-release-fluid-from-the-bladder/

Doesn't say it's composed of urine. Just that it can be traced to the bladder

But yes, there is a difference between female ejaculate and squirting.

"It's not JUST piss" is not the selling point you imagine it to be, I think.


....I didn't say it was piss. I said it was. The chemical composition says it isn't.

Guys insist it is.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not sure about squirting, but I dated a girl in high school who was nicknamed Puddles, because she would get wet enough to leave wet marks on the couch/car seat. Nothing squirted though.


/yes she was fun
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

somedude210: FormlessOne: somedude210: SpectroBoy: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

Nope. That is a SMALL component.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2336173-female-emission-at-orgasm-confirmed-to-release-fluid-from-the-bladder/

Doesn't say it's composed of urine. Just that it can be traced to the bladder

But yes, there is a difference between female ejaculate and squirting.

"It's not JUST piss" is not the selling point you imagine it to be, I think.

....I didn't say it was piss. I said it was. The chemical composition says it isn't.

Guys insist it is.


I said it wasn't*

/F*cking autocorrect
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: You know it's going to be a good night, when she goes into the linen closet for a towel and places it on the bed.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't yuck her cum.

/it's bladder fluid
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok, I've given this more thought.


A liter of fluid is a lot to express, via any function or other means.

- A liter of pee? That's a lot. Perhaps not if you are very well hydrated, but a decent amount

- A liter of vomit? That's probably not that much vomit, but it's also mixed with solids and isn't entirely liquid. Dehydration from vomiting is very common.

- A liter of blood? An average blood donation is only 450ml and that can result in light-headedness. A liter would be more than double that, and that's a supervised blood donation. Losing a liter of blood from a gash or injury? You're probably on your way to life-threatening blood loss.


So this is truly an incredible amount of fluid for a body to express, which is compounded by the fact that it is expelled via the genitals.


I guess what I'm saying is that Guinness World Records really missed out on what is a truly remarkable feat.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.


So stupid question, but I get how someone could pee 1L because urine is stored in the bladder.  And I get how someone could bleed 1L because they store blood in their circulatory system.  Where does 1L of squirt live inside the body?  If there isn't a 1L squirt bottle (for lack of a better term), where is that 1L of water coming from?  It seems like sucking 1L of water from your blood that fast would over concentrate your blood and kill you and sucking 1L of water from your kidneys (if that were even possible) would lead to all sorts of terrible things like kidney stones.
 
vevolis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The transient thought "clam juice" passed through my cognition and now i'm not all right.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This you, RR?
 
nottheusual1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never read a better example of TMI.....
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could drown a toddler
 
It's Just Pee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Y'all rang?

Every watch a cam girl squirting show and watch her guzzle a gallon of water before show time?

It's pee. It doesn't smell like pee or have the color of pee because it's not in the bladder long enough.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The article was fine, I could've done without the picture of it in a measuring jar
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

So stupid question, but I get how someone could pee 1L because urine is stored in the bladder.  And I get how someone could bleed 1L because they store blood in their circulatory system.  Where does 1L of squirt live inside the body?  If there isn't a 1L squirt bottle (for lack of a better term), where is that 1L of water coming from?  It seems like sucking 1L of water from your blood that fast would over concentrate your blood and kill you and sucking 1L of water from your kidneys (if that were even possible) would lead to all sorts of terrible things like kidney stones.


In her teats? They seem swollen with something and my understanding of female anatomy comes from Japanese cartoons.
 
54MegaHurts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Take me to your liter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: steklo: You know it's going to be a good night, when she goes into the linen closet for a towel and places it on the bed.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 216x216]


No joke. Dating a new girl and we're ready to get to it, and she leaves the room and comes back with a towel.

Now, me being all inexperienced in the ways of carnal knowledge, I asked, "What's the towel for?"

"I don't want to ruin the sheets"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: somedude210: NewportBarGuy: So, you have a gigantic bladder. Good for you.

Except it isn't piss. There is no urine found in female ejaculation

Anatomical studies have shown that the ejaculate originates in the paraurethral (Skene's) glands, but its composition has been debated. Female ejaculate differs from urine in its creatinine and urea concentrations.

So stupid question, but I get how someone could pee 1L because urine is stored in the bladder.  And I get how someone could bleed 1L because they store blood in their circulatory system.  Where does 1L of squirt live inside the body?  If there isn't a 1L squirt bottle (for lack of a better term), where is that 1L of water coming from?  It seems like sucking 1L of water from your blood that fast would over concentrate your blood and kill you and sucking 1L of water from your kidneys (if that were even possible) would lead to all sorts of terrible things like kidney stones.


¯\_(ツ)_/¯

There are studies that indicate the squirt comes from the bladder but doesn't contain the compounds of urine.

Maybe there's a passthrough gland that filters the fluid?
 
