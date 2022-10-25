 Skip to content
(CNN)   Airlines know you hate the middle seat, but what if you could win almost $150,000 by agreeing to sit in one? Wait, this is part of some plan to make every seat a middle seat, isn't it?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it excludes those in wheel chairs
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem with the middle seat is that the bastard in the aisle seat thinks he gets two armrests.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read the fine print that's printed on a pamphlet available at the ticketing agent support office, you'll note that the winning price will be paid out in travel vouchers and must all be used within 6 months of receipt or they will all be forfeit.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wife sat in the middle seat, both ways with myself on the aisle seat to & our adult son in the window seat.  On flights to and from FL to PA.  BTW we didn't get paid and extra money to do so & boy do we feel ripped off.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: If you read the fine print that's printed on a pamphlet available at the ticketing agent support office, you'll note that the winning price will be paid out in travel vouchers and must all be used within 6 months of receipt or they will all be forfeit.


So none stop flying for six months?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ocean.si.eduView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The real problem with the middle seat is that the bastard in the aisle seat thinks he gets two armrests.


I thought everyone knew middle seat gets both?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Driedsponge: If you read the fine print that's printed on a pamphlet available at the ticketing agent support office, you'll note that the winning price will be paid out in travel vouchers and must all be used within 6 months of receipt or they will all be forfeit.

So none stop flying for six months?


Or one first-class one-way trip to Dubai.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sounds like it excludes those in wheel chairs


So do escalators!!11!1!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [ocean.si.edu image 850x590]


I feel bad for the guy in the bottom picture, near the bow, against the pole, about 5 slaves from the front. He's got to make the entire trip with the other guy's  feet on him. You know those feet smell horrible.
"Dammit Greg, bend your legs! I'm tired of your slimy sweaty ass feet on my hips!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: waxbeans: Driedsponge: If you read the fine print that's printed on a pamphlet available at the ticketing agent support office, you'll note that the winning price will be paid out in travel vouchers and must all be used within 6 months of receipt or they will all be forfeit.

So none stop flying for six months?

Or one first-class one-way trip to Dubai.


Just found round trip for 12K.
And omg 12K? Wtf? Jfc.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the middle seat wouldn't be so bad if they weren't made for people under 5'7 with lady shoulders.
 
padraig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One winner every year, paid with 10-dollar coupons redeemable on tickets above 500 dollars, to be used in the next year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I never used to hate the middle seat until other people decided that "morbid obesity" was a worthwhile goal.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Ambitwistor: [ocean.si.edu image 850x590]

I feel bad for the guy in the bottom picture, near the bow, against the pole, about 5 slaves from the front. He's got to make the entire trip with the other guy's  feet on him. You know those feet smell horrible.
"Dammit Greg, bend your legs! I'm tired of your slimy sweaty ass feet on my hips!"


Just that one? Not the rest of the slaves?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I never used to hate the middle seat until other people decided that "morbid obesity" was a worthwhile goal.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
waxbeans: ...

Or one first-class one-way trip to Dubai.

Just found round trip for 12K.
And omg 12K? Wtf? Jfc.

If you made that kind of cash every day wouldn't you, if you had to go to Dubai for some reason? To some people flying at all is an unimaginable luxury.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x445]


I have questions

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmm ... let me think. If I book a middle seat for my emotional support animal, do I get the credit? He can easily fit there comfortably, but the rattlesnake doesn't like seatbelts. I know! I'll ask some parent to temporarily adopt their small child who can hold on to the rattlesnake!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You get two elbows poking in your ribs.  And the window seat person spills their soda on you and then grumbles about getting less than a tiny cupful of soda.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The middle seat isn't actually required. People just don't want to pay the costs of deleting them.

Stop being unconscionably cheap, farkos!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.insider.com image 400x299]


im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.insider.com image 400x299]


That exact image is often posted in airline seat threads, but I find it hard to believe it's real.

The design of the seats indicate that it's an old photo, yet I don't believe that even a Ryanair or similar budget airline would permit that prior to takeoff. Could it be from an old comedy video or corporate training video or something?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Spirit already does something similar to this some times. When they're talking about their credit card, they'll talk about the middle seat, then have passengers check somewhere and someone "wins" some of their FF points.
 
Bradman75
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The real problem with the middle seat is that the bastard in the aisle seat thinks he gets two armrests.


The real real problem is that each seat doesn't have its own armrests.  If Boeing ever built a new from-scratch replacement for the 737 with a few extra inches in fuselage radius that could accommodate wider seats (but not so much that airlines could slip in an extra seat), it would likely be an immediate hit.
 
