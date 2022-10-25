 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why a sun salutation feels so much like a burpee. Wait, that needed to be Slatesplaned?   (slate.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burpees are what normal people call a squat thrust right?

And planks, that's just a front leaning rest position
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Burpee was a company that sold seeds.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Burpees are what normal people call a squat thrust right?

And planks, that's just a front leaning rest position


I think the difference is that the burpee involves a push up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, cut it out. That's not a real article that's trolling. Slate be farking wit chew and shiat.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we find a less stupid name for burpees, like... 'spadoinkles'?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to google wtf a sun salutation was, because one picture of planking and word vomit was useless.

It feels like a burpee because you are doing the same movments. farking mind blowing.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally only knew 40% of those words.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slate: legitimizing hack blogs for over a quarter century.

Or

Slate: Because Reader's Digest subscribers are too old to figure out how to use a computer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this explanation either required or -- at least could be extruded into -- a ~thousand word missive is why I cannot get into yoga.  I've tried a couple classes as I desperately need to improve my flexibility as I age, but for now simply 'stretching' will have to do.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next on slate: why does walking feel like running.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: Could we find a less stupid name for burpees, like... 'spadoinkles'?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ever Notice How Much a Sun Salutation Feels Like a Burpee?"

No.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The fact that this explanation either required or -- at least could be extruded into -- a ~thousand word missive is why I cannot get into yoga.  I've tried a couple classes as I desperately need to improve my flexibility as I age, but for now simply 'stretching' will have to do.


Try Pilates. Names are simpler and it's more like physical therapy.

Meditation is good for relaxation, but do it separately.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
DNRTFA.

Sun salutations are nothing like burpees.
Burpees are awful, and require you to jump and move in bursts of energy.
Sun salutations require you to move with your breath and are pretty much always done at a calm pace, with no bursts or jumping.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. You're still just going to sit on that machine and stare at your phone again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Could we find a less stupid name for burpees, like... 'spadoinkles'?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I literally only knew 40% of those words.


This.  I read it a few times and wondered, Am I having a stroke?  Does this mean I can't work anymoar, and have to sit around drinking beer and biatching about life not being as good as the old days?  That would be cool.  Did a lot of cool things in my life.  Wait, what was I thinking about again...?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Sun Salutation is just the 2022 term fo Butthole Sunning.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, what a Sun salutation may look like...
chipsetc.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The fact that this explanation either required or -- at least could be extruded into -- a ~thousand word missive is why I cannot get into yoga.  I've tried a couple classes as I desperately need to improve my flexibility as I age, but for now simply 'stretching' will have to do.


I've been practicing yoga for 10+ years without having to read bloviating articles like this. What helps is having an instructor who keeps it simple.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: New Rising Sun: The fact that this explanation either required or -- at least could be extruded into -- a ~thousand word missive is why I cannot get into yoga.  I've tried a couple classes as I desperately need to improve my flexibility as I age, but for now simply 'stretching' will have to do.

I've been practicing yoga for 10+ years without having to read bloviating articles like this. What helps is having an instructor who keeps it simple.


If it isn't goat yoga is it even yoga?
 
debug
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I suppose kicking back into plank from forward fold is vaguely similar but the intentions are completely different.
 
