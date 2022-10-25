 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Barron's)   "Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single"   (barrons.com) divider line
11
    More: Creepy, short documentary film, Shower, Bathroom, Mass media, Iran, Bathtub, Amou Haji, Strange Life of Amou Haji  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 10:20 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash," IRNA reported."

AND IT KILLED HIM!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not even a bath in paint thinner will strip off 50 years of built-up stank
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, we now know what socrates would  look like if a dust storm blew through...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mental illness comes in many forms. And in this case, many, many layers of funk.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Mental illness comes in many forms. And in this case, many, many layers of funk.


And 2% Jazz.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A tree herder!

A shepherd of the forest!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: beezeltown: Mental illness comes in many forms. And in this case, many, many layers of funk.

And 2% Jazz.


Potentially NSFW:
Del tha funkee homosapien - If you must
Youtube o0xDGXotGIE
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 300x255]


iconicimages.netView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 510x340]


A tree herder!

A shepherd of the forest!


[Fark user image image 236x156]


I have to say that pipe looks dope.
But you don't want to know what he puts in there, according to some stories.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've had the joy of giving sponge baths to homeless people that haven't bathed in several months. And it was absolutely vulgar. I can't even begin to imagine the crust and funk that came off this man's body.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.