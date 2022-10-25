 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   If you're going to rob a post office with a bomb threat at least make sure the cashier can read the threatening note (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Fail, Improvised explosive device, Martin Travers' elaborate scheme, Birmingham Crown Court, Bomb, Explosive weapons, red shoe box, bungling bomb threat robber, central Birmingham  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I have a gub"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cursive! Foiled again!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor?
stethoscopemagazine.orgView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: "I have a gub"


Take the Money and Run - I Have a Gub, Apt Natural
Youtube 4VdMdboymT8


/ for the kids
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Doctor?
[stethoscopemagazine.org image 850x850]


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property? It's just absolute stupidity. Rob the 7-Eleven, you'll get a hell of a lot less time. Plus, you'll be prosecuted under state law. Now this dude's going to go to federal prison, where there is no such thing as time off for good behavior. I can only hope he hasn't bred yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Hit - Ransom Note
Youtube NiGRuNly6Wc
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snatch (2000) Official Trailer 1 - Brad Pitt Movie
Youtube 9Jar2XkBboo
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was seen to throw the box in a bin and when it was later recovered it was found to contain items made to look like an improvised explosive device."

Must have been a bunch of used pinball machine parts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta go to window 3 for bomb threats.  This is the Mail Fraud window.  NEXT!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or people like being obtuse.

Seriously.

fark head on the bus made repeat myself and his guess was stupid.

Butt face on the phone didn't hear me then when he did he answered back way too fast to have even look in the lost and found.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property? It's just absolute stupidity. Rob the 7-Eleven, you'll get a hell of a lot less time. Plus, you'll be prosecuted under state law. Now this dude's going to go to federal prison, where there is no such thing as time off for good behavior. I can only hope he hasn't bred yet.


Wasnt that part of the basis for that Kevin Bacon movie? Robbed a small town store which also acted as the post office which made it federal?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property? It's just absolute stupidity. Rob the 7-Eleven, you'll get a hell of a lot less time. Plus, you'll be prosecuted under state law. Now this dude's going to go to federal prison, where there is no such thing as time off for good behavior. I can only hope he hasn't bred yet.


Is that your parental advice to your kids?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Drunken Rampage: "I have a gub"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4VdMdboymT8]

/ for the kids


Beat me to it. That was quick.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: "He was seen to throw the box in a bin and when it was later recovered it was found to contain items made to look like an improvised explosive device."

Must have been a bunch of used pinball machine parts.


I doubt it. Those parts would be worth more than the money you could get out of the goddamn bank.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property? It's just absolute stupidity. Rob the 7-Eleven, you'll get a hell of a lot less time. Plus, you'll be prosecuted under state law. Now this dude's going to go to federal prison, where there is no such thing as time off for good behavior. I can only hope he hasn't bred yet.


7-Eleven, they might fight back. Banks aren't going to stop you at all unless they've got a uniformed security guard, which no bank I go to pays for anymore
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or people like being obtuse.

Seriously.

fark head on the bus made repeat myself and his guess was stupid.

Butt face on the phone didn't hear me then when he did he answered back way too fast to have even look in the lost and found.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property? It's just absolute stupidity. Rob the 7-Eleven, you'll get a hell of a lot less time. Plus, you'll be prosecuted under state law. Now this dude's going to go to federal prison, where there is no such thing as time off for good behavior. I can only hope he hasn't bred yet.

Wasnt that part of the basis for that Kevin Bacon movie? Robbed a small town store which also acted as the post office which made it federal?


And also the long road to hell for Charles Manson.  As a young man he robbed a general store. But it was also a post office.  And the rest was history.
Dude really got a bad hand. Right off the bat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: waxbeans: Or people like being obtuse.

Seriously.

fark head on the bus made repeat myself and his guess was stupid.

Butt face on the phone didn't hear me then when he did he answered back way too fast to have even look in the lost and found.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


So you've never noticed that people always, always, hear you if you tell them to fark off? But, also didn't hear you ask the other thing?
That's not something to ignore.  People have selective hearing.
farking dick heads.
And a nice rich lady proved it.
I was at an expensive dinner.  With the Mrs. B-censored couldn't hear me. And yet the rich lady across from me and 3 ppl over could hear me and understand exactly what I said.
It a restaurant full of people.
End of the debate.
People don't hear on purpose
 
SkunkWorx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property?


This kind of absolute dip shiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If that's not a "failing at life" face, I don't know what is.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Jar2XkBboo?start=100]


The article read like a Guy Ritchie movie subplot, didn't it?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SkunkWorx: Hey Nurse!: What what kind of an absolute dip shiat tries to rob a federal property?

This kind of absolute dip shiat:

[Fark user image image 590x350]

If that's not a "failing at life" face, I don't know what is.


Mirror Mirror.....
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I have a bum" - doesn't everyone?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would be such an excellent way to fark around with an idiot.

"You have a band? That's cool."

"You have a bum? Turn around, let me see."

"I'm sorry, I can't read this.  'I how a bond?' I don't get it."
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: BenSaw2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Jar2XkBboo?start=100]

The article read like a Guy Ritchie movie subplot, didn't it?


"People call him Bomber Harris because he's always talking about making bombs. As far as anyone knows, he's never made one, but he did lose the top half of his thumb to illegal fireworks."
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.