(CNN) Day 244 of WW3: Ukrainian military says Russian forces preparing for "potential retreat" near key Kherson river as Orc-installed leaders step up evacuation efforts in response to Kyiv's counteroffensive. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 15 to October 21

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
lilbordr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seeing posts that orcs are hiding as civilians and commandeering city buses and ambulances to cross the river

They think they can just take off that uniform and save themselves, maybe to fight for another day?
Now that I can't abide.

This is a masterpiece btw

INGLORIOUS BASTARD [DeepFake]
Youtube oxVcokRghpE
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?


Like.... sexually?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x402]


The Who - Another Tricky Day
Youtube OhuLhcbY_08
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Harlee's numbers are trending up again.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man I hope they take Kherson soon.  That is strategically and politically a huge loss for Putler and a win for the sunflower farmers.  Remember how fast Kherson fell due to traitor shenanigans?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?


A non-zero one, but given 1) it would be worse on the ruscists lines than on the Ukrainian lines, and 2) really F**k up the maintenance of the nuclear power plant upriver, it's a who knows for those of us who aren't in the Intelligence game.

/I was trying to avoid saying it might be a wash
//looks like I didn't succeed
///good morning again, the pallet of donuts are next to the fruit trays.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?


0%

It's only useful as a threat.

They might open the flood gates and try to drain the Dniepr a bit to piss of the Ukrainians, but they won't blow it up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's that?!?
Zelensky's alive and kicking Orc ass!?!?!?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size



That's  right you russian pieces of shiat.
Go home to your failing "country", branded as losers, and await the demise of russia
 
Livinglush
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
<Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Culture and the fast-food chain Tasty Period would like to remind all citizens that fear is the mind-killer. Also, bears, and HIMARS rockets, but definitely fear. In related news, the Gom Jabbar is back on the menu at Tasty Period for a limited time. Try one today with genuine Szechuan Sauce produced with runoff from the Happy Playtime Ball Pit.

* Russia One Television's brand new cooking program targeted towards our troops in the field, Things You Can Probably Eat With Yakov and Yegor has been met with tremendous approval and high ratings from both our brave soldiers and the Ministry of Culture. However, please be aware that last night's episode featuring a broken glass soufflé has been retroactively graded as 'Nyet.'

* Reports that the Ukrainian armed forces are shooting down 85% of drones imported from Iran are absolutely false. While these drones may vaguely resemble Iranian models of unmanned aerial vehicles, they possess the uniquely Russian military strengths of being large targets that travel extremely slowly, are flimsy, and can be knocked out of the air by a thrown rock, please remember that the Ukrainian numbers do not take into account the 40% of our drones that simply explode or crash on takeoff. Ukraine may shoot down half the drones at best.

* The ongoing *sniff* Moscow Vice stakeout of the Blyaat the Caat production office has resulted in the confiscation of four kilos of the street drug "Vova's Nuts." Unfortunately for the forces of law and order, those drugs have somehow disappeared from the *sniff* evidence locker, and all arrested cartoonists were released. Rumors that a *sniff* celebratory party was held in this broadcast studio are false. *sniff*
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.


*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flab: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

0%

It's only useful as a threat.

They might open the flood gates and try to drain the Dniepr a bit to piss of the Ukrainians, but they won't blow it up.


But you don't account for the poor Russian military thought process and strategery.  I'd put it at 4%.  Well, ok 5%, accounting for some drunk Russian soldier collapsing onto the trigger button.
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: * The ongoing *sniff* Moscow Vice stakeout of the Blyaat the Caat production office has resulted in the confiscation of four kilos of the street drug "Vova's Nuts." Unfortunately for the forces of law and order, those drugs have somehow disappeared from the *sniff* evidence locker, and all arrested cartoonists were released. Rumors that a *sniff* celebratory party was held in this broadcast studio are false. *sniff*


Tsk, tsk, VVP's really done it, hasn't he?  You can't get any kind of coke these days in Russia.  Inferior soft drinks, inferior hard drugs, inferior fossil fuels...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?


Just 9?

That's one teenager.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Creoena: Flab: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

0%

It's only useful as a threat.

They might open the flood gates and try to drain the Dniepr a bit to piss of the Ukrainians, but they won't blow it up.

But you don't account for the poor Russian military thought process and strategery.  I'd put it at 4%.  Well, ok 5%, accounting for some drunk Russian soldier collapsing onto the trigger button.


Yeah.  I forgot Cleetuski.

/need moar coffee.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

Like.... sexually?


Little chuck of scrambled egg in my nose now you prick...glorious prick!
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?


He has a door? I've been sleeping under empty beer crates in the alley! Nobody told me about doors.

/don't ask me where i've been peeing.
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: Flab: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

0%

It's only useful as a threat.

They might open the flood gates and try to drain the Dniepr a bit to piss of the Ukrainians, but they won't blow it up.

But you don't account for the poor Russian military thought process and strategery.  I'd put it at 4%.  Well, ok 5%, accounting for some drunk Russian soldier collapsing onto the trigger button.


"Who threw a valenok on the control board?"

/the real Russian nuclear threat
 
Livinglush
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?


Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>


You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house


Leave a Georgian Legion application form lying around, I'm sure the doll just needs a purpose in life.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house


It's just another tool to keep your kids in line.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house


dames don't like bein' called dolls.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>


Check for a switch.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

A non-zero one, but given 1) it would be worse on the ruscists lines than on the Ukrainian lines, and 2) really F**k up the maintenance of the nuclear power plant upriver, it's a who knows for those of us who aren't in the Intelligence game.

/I was trying to avoid saying it might be a wash
//looks like I didn't succeed
///good morning again, the pallet of donuts are next to the fruit trays.


*sonic the hedgehog sound*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Z is for zombie They need to be killed.

the-sun.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?


Will RU blow the bridge part of the dam?  Most likely.  However, if they blow the dam, they cut off their own water supply to occupied Crimea.  RU is incompetent, but I don't think even they are that level of stupid.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does Ukraine have the anti-air yet? Are the drones still able to attack with impunity?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/JulianRoepcke/status/1584851732932296705

The Ukrainian army liberated another seven settlements in northern Donetsk, eastern Kharkiv and western Luhansk oblast, pushing the front line further east towards the strategic Russian-occupied city of Svatove.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Livinglush
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house


One of the expected pitfalls of living in a 155 year old Victorian.  When we bought the house it had been abandoned for many years, and the bank had cleaned only about about 95% of the prior owner's possessions.  Among those left behind was... an extremely old ceramic doll.  I looked at the doll, looked at my wife, and said "Hell no."  Right then and there I walked that thing outside and put it in the trash.  Fortunately, it has not reappeared - yet.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Seeing posts that orcs are hiding as civilians and commandeering city buses and ambulances to cross the river

They think they can just take off that uniform and save themselves, maybe to fight for another day?
Now that I can't abide.

This is a masterpiece btw

[YouTube video: INGLORIOUS BASTARD [DeepFake]]


That was beautiful
 
spleef420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

Will RU blow the bridge part of the dam?  Most likely.  However, if they blow the dam, they cut off their own water supply to occupied Crimea.  RU is incompetent, but I don't think even they are that level of stupid.


I think your misunderestimate just how stupid their leadership is.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?


According to ISW, Ukraine says the Ruskies haven't planted enough explosives on the dam to do so yet:

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian forces have not yet laid enough explosives to fully destroy the HPP Dam as of October 24.  Budanov observed that the Russians have prepared parts of the dam for limited explosions that would not unleash the full force of the reservoir's waters. The Russians may seek to damage the top portion of the dam, including the road that runs across it, to prevent the Ukrainians from following after retreating Russian forces if and when the Russians abandon the western bank of the Dnipro River.

Also, ISW says the Ruskies don't appear to be retreating from Kherson, but instead fortifying it for a siege... they can't hold it but they don't seem to know that:

Russian forces are likely preparing to defend Kherson City and are not fully withdrawing from upper Kherson Oblast despite previous confirmed reports of some Russian elements withdrawing from upper Kherson. Budanov stated on October 24 that Russian forces are not retreating from Kherson City but are instead preparing the city for urban combat. This report is consistent with indicators that ISW has observed in late October. Recent reporting about Russian military operations in Kherson have not always distinguished clearly enough between activities in Kherson City and those in western Kherson Oblast generally. Russian forces have begun a partial withdrawal from northwestern Kherson Oblast even while preparing to defend Kherson City. They have not launched into a full withdrawal from the city or the oblast as of this report.  The Russian position in upper Kherson Oblast is, nevertheless, likely untenable; and Ukrainian forces will likely capture upper Kherson Oblast by the end of 2022.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

You seem pretty calm for having a cursed doll walking around your house

One of the expected pitfalls of living in a 155 year old Victorian.  When we bought the house it had been abandoned for many years, and the bank had cleaned only about about 95% of the prior owner's possessions.  Among those left behind was... an extremely old ceramic doll.  I looked at the doll, looked at my wife, and said "Hell no."  Right then and there I walked that thing outside and put it in the trash.  Fortunately, it has not reappeared - yet.


Not that you've noticed, at least...
 
Livinglush
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: I don't think even they are that level of stupid.


Are we watching the same war?  The levels of stupid the Russians Putin the Russians have been is staggering.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>

Check for a switch.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I came > < that close to using that picture in a professional context last week while informing a customer that their reported bug was caused by them configuring the thing to do exactly what they were complaining about it doing, using the configuration process that they specified so they could configure it to do that.

It's probably for the best that I resisted, but I kinda feel like I should have run with it.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Does Ukraine have the anti-air yet? Are the drones still able to attack with impunity?


Ukraine is much against the drones. They were never able to attack with absolute impunity.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/up-to-85-of-russia-s-killer-drones-reportedly-shot-down-by-ukraine-at-8-month-mark-zelenskyy-calls-russia-a-beggar-live-updates/ar-AA13jEBG
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's that?!?
Zelensky's alive and kicking Orc ass!?!?!?!?
[Fark user image 504x380] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's  right you russian pieces of shiat.
Go home to your failing "country", branded as losers, and await the demise of russia


Historically, a losing russian army going back home has not ended well for the government in power at the time.

In other news, a couple of the links from yesterday's thread suggest russia is shipping mobiks in and moving the more experienced troops out of western Kherson Oblast. This isn't likely to work out well, as the mobiks used as the sacrificial rear guard are almost entirely untrained and are unlikely to have been informed of their status as expendable rear-guard assets. If UAF keeps the pressure up during the clusterfark which is likely to result from changing out units at the line of contact, it's entirely likely the mobiks would break too soon, turning the 'orderly withdrawal' into a general chase.

The bad news for Ukraine is the idea the new Supreme Orc might be paying more attention to keeping trained units intact. The usual russian 'plan' involves continuously throwing units at the enemy until those units are effectively destroyed, then combining several destroyed units into a 'new' unit which will then be thrown at the enemy until they break. This bad habit of treating troops as fungible goods is both wasteful and usually ineffective, so it is to Ukraine's advantage of russia continues with that 'plan'. If the new Supreme Orc is beginning to actually value trained units, that's a bad sign for Ukraine.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: RowdyPants: Does Ukraine have the anti-air yet? Are the drones still able to attack with impunity?

Ukraine is much against the drones. They were never able to attack with absolute impunity.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/up-to-85-of-russia-s-killer-drones-reportedly-shot-down-by-ukraine-at-8-month-mark-zelenskyy-calls-russia-a-beggar-live-updates/ar-AA13jEBG


*doing much
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flab: lilbordr: What's the probability that the Orcs will blow the hydro dam?

0%

It's only useful as a threat.

They might open the flood gates and try to drain the Dniepr a bit to piss of the Ukrainians, but they won't blow it up.


Eric Cartman laughs at your bullshit
Youtube eaIyvfRYef8
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Livinglush: KangTheMad: Livinglush: <Mumbles incoherently>

<stumbles over to buffet and pours a small aquarium of coffee.>

Morning.

*sips coffee*

So. Why are there 9 pairs of shoes outside your door?

Well I do have 5 kids...  two of which were in our bed last night because apparently "a monster came down our chimney and took over the body of a doll", who was allegedly crawling across the bedroom towards my two oldest daughters.  I slept as deeply as you possibly can on 4 inches of mattress.

<refills aquarium>


Nah, nah, nahhhh -   that haunted doll shiat is real.  You can sell it now on e-bay.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Does Ukraine have the anti-air yet? Are the drones still able to attack with impunity?


The Iranian drones are the RU equivalent of the V-weapons from 1944.  Last-gasp "wonder weapons" that do nothing for the war effort, but make a big deal on the international scene, and will spawn future memes of "if it wasn't for Putler, we wouldn't have flying electric car tech for everyone, so Putler is necessary" crap.
 
