(Daily Star) Weeners Generally speaking, don't be a giant dick during job interviews... wait this says 'have' not 'be'   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take shiat that never happened for £1000, Alex
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had that problem. Of course, the interviewers with the giant boobies didn't welcome my feedback. Life is so unfair.
 
Go'zirra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I originally read the headline as "Lady" and boy, was I confused reading the article.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

I didn't realize at first that he was mixed-race, but those are definitely Japanese genitals.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is known as a "cockupational hazard."
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy your trousers a size bigger so your dick isn't visible?  Suit pants don't need to be skin tight.  Eew.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen a worse, pointless article in 2022 since someone published Rob Schneider's opinion about something.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait....9.5 inches is considered large? And here I thought I was average.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The codpiece factory is still hiring.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: I'll take shiat that never happened for £1000, Alex


ARE YOU TELLING ME A TABLOID WOULD MAKE UP SALACIOUS LIES?!?!? IS THAT WHAT YOU'RE TELLING ME???
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a stupid sh*t during a job interview yesterday.

They hired me anyway... I think (seriously).
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story here is that Channel 4 has a show called My Massive C***
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Wait....9.5 inches is considered large? And here I thought I was average.


You don't measure from the anus.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I got TSA pre...the TSA always checked my wiener. I get that it's majestic...but you could buy me dinner first
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What if I am "interviewing" for a job in a certain type of documentary videos?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: The real story here is that Channel 4 has a show called My Massive C***


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes the same thing happened to me.

My Massive c**k kept on getting in the way.  Basically the interviewer and myself couldn't see eye to eye.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MythDragon: Wait....9.5 inches is considered large? And here I thought I was average.

You don't measure from the anus.


You might not, but some of us do know where to start the measurements.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
goodncold:  My Massive c**k kept on getting in the way.  Basically the interviewer and myself couldn't see eye to eye.


I here ya' man.

'Nice tool' is what I get told a lot by fresh chicks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hinged: I was a stupid sh*t


Story checks out.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hinged: 'Nice tool' is what I get told a lot by fresh chicks.


No, they're saying, "Nice, tool." And they're saying it sarcastically after you've done something stupid.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hinged: I was a stupid sh*t during a job interview yesterday.


From your short time on Fark, I believe you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hinged: goodncold:  My Massive c**k kept on getting in the way.  Basically the interviewer and myself couldn't see eye to eye.


I here ya' man.

'Nice tool' is what I get told a lot by fresh chicks.


I think they mean it in the same way when Pat Robertson is declared the world's greatest tool.

/actually that was duct tape
//Robertson was declared the world's biggest tool
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
8 inches is going to be pissed. They got 1.5 upped.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Joe, who is only 5ft 6ins tall, said his extra large todger was disproportionate.
"It's like nearly a twelfth of my height,"

So 5.5 inches?  Oh wait, nearly. So 5.25 inches?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Fark
I never thought this would happen to me. I was on a job interview with three gorgeous nurses, when suddenly the lights went out. It was pitch dark. One of the nurses said, "I'm pretty sure there's a flashlight in here somewhere. Buffy, Trixie, help me find it." Next thing I know she's grabbing me and she said, "oh I found a hugeflashlight."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Dear Fark
I never thought this would happen to me. I was on a job interview with three gorgeous nurses, when suddenly the lights went out. It was pitch dark. One of the nurses said, "I'm pretty sure there's a flashlight in here somewhere. Buffy, Trixie, help me find it." Next thing I know she's grabbing me and she said, "oh I found a hugeflashlight."


... She grabbed your arm, didn't she?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Appearing on Channel 4 show My Massive C***, he said: "I went for this interview and I thought the interview went really well," he began. "But suit trousers are well fitting, very tight.


Iris Mountbatten: Trousers
Youtube gB0MxBMMKHM
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was younger I could relate to that to some degree. Then I found boxers and have not had problems like that since. Oh my god especially the tighty whities... holy crap now and then they'd twist and catch things. Ughhhh......
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gB0MxBMMKHM]



Nice, a fellow Rutles fan.
Fark user image
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Compression shorts exist
 
Mangoose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wait....9.5 inches is considered large? And here I thought I was average.


It's been my experience that you should always lie your dick size down. If you tell her you're 10 inches, when you take your pants off she's gonna say "That's not 10 inches". If you tell her you're 2 inches, when you take your pants off, you'll be alone.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1. Make up story about failing job interview due to bulge from 9.5" schlong.
2. Tell your story in some tabloid.
3. Set up OnlyFans page with link to said tabloid article.
4. Profit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mangoose: It's been my experience that you should always lie your dick size down


I've never had that discussion with any of the woman I've been with. It's never come up in conversation before we slept together.

Now, afterwards, that's a different story.

"Where's the tape measurer?"
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
His shorts being pixelated made me laugh.

Also when is the spin-off "My Enormous Pussy" coming.  It's pretty sexist if there is none, you know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Set up OnlyFans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  

middleoftheday: His shorts being pixelated made me laugh.

Also when is the spin-off "My Enormous Pussy" coming.  It's pretty sexist if there is none, you know.


It's slated to hit the BBC a couple years after "My Gigantic Gaping Arsehole" does.
 
