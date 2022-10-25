 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Chinese doctors baffled by 'horn' on man's penis, wonder if he's going to have unicorn penis powers or be able to play music with it   (news.com.au) divider line
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derek and Clive Get the Horn
Youtube RPcDREaxsu8
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them this is what happens when you use things like rhino horn in your folk medicine and maybe they'll leave the animals alone.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this was in a V/H/S story
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread is just fine without pics, thanks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
article useless....no, what the guy above me said....
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Schnocker trifecta now in play.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: This thread is just fine without pics, thanks.


I should describe it for those who can't visit the site.  It looks like the tip of a half broken churro.  You're welcome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine being horny allthe time.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HPV in overdrive! Now with accessories!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone's gonna out an eye out with that :P
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this where Taco's "Three Penis Wine" comes from?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One eyed, one horned cancerous tumor penis eater?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
harvest the lower horn....
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get Dr. Pimple Popper to cut that thing off.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


(but also *shakes tiny fist at 

some_beer_drinker: harvest the lower horn....)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have to pixel even a medical information image. Jfc. Grow up corporate America 🇺🇸 😑
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude's Johnson is trying to go Wolverine mode?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do the girls tell him he has a nice rack?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is to give the patient parts of an endangered species.
 
Renault
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Munden: Albert911emt: This thread is just fine without pics, thanks.

I should describe it for those who can't visit the site.  It looks like the tip of a half broken churro.  You're welcome

[Fark user image image 451x464]


On a side note, the family went to Universal for vacation and enjoyed the whole Harry Potter thing. Didn't see the need to buy a $50+ plastic wand at the time. The kids and I talked afterward about the possible tech to make the "tricks" work - RFI, microchips, etc. We did some research and found that it was just shiny glass beads at the end of a $50 plastic stick. The next day, we went back armed with spoons from the hotel to make the tricks work, and we're appropriately counseled by employees for skirting their profit vehicle. The next day, we bought officially sanctioned charros, stiffened them with chop sticks, and stuck a shiny ball bearing into the end of each one. The kids had a blast making the magic tricks work with a churro.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the poor fellow (or fellowette) that gets to find out.

/ unless they are into that, then rock your bugles off.
//phrasing?
 
