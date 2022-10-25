 Skip to content
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavily tatted here...don't regret them.

If you don't want them...don't get them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1965, I lied about my age and paid a nickle at a traveling carnival side show to see better ink on a fat lady.

If you want attention, cure cancer, kill fascists, convince the stupid to embrace birth control.

Do something that benefits people all over.

Something without regerts
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly? Get a temporary tat. You could probably buy a shiat-ton of them for the same price as an actual tat.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great googly moogly.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1. NOBODY likes Pete Davidson. Stop putting him in movies!
2. Tattoos are the method of self-expression for people follow trends instead of going their own way. The truly unique people these days are the few who don't have any tattoos.
3. Removal shouldn't be possible.  You should have to live with your stupid, impulsive skin-doodle mistake forever.
4. That said, tattoo artists should not ever be giving people tattoos if the customer is drunk, high, or otherwise impaired mentally. That's sleazy business.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have them use a Sharpie next time.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You (believe you) will look cool now. Think if you think someone 10 or 15 years older would look the same, because that will be you soon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's/90's I used to wear hair all gelled up with frosted tips and even popped my collar from time to time.  I have no regrets doing so but I'm relieved I don't have to see that look on me these days.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lasers pew pew
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need to ban tattoo removal.  Commit to your choices.  If you got a swastika tattooed on your face, commit to it.  No forgiveness.  Wear your shame with shame.  Same with your drake face that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: You (believe you) will look cool now. Think if you think someone 10 or 15 years older would look the same, because that will be you soon.


Meanwhile Bob Shaw was one of people who inspired me to get ink.  And cracker jack box prizes of temporary tattoos.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tattoos are a good way to tell who has poor impulse control and poor taste simultaneously.

I've thought about getting a simple Starfleet logo tattoo on my upper arm, but I don't have the guns to pull it off.

/if you're going to sport a Star Trek tattoo, you have to be cut.
//otherwise you're just another doughy nerd with ink.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Permanent bell bottoms.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone with a tattoo is instantly ejected from my many society functions, often to a clamor of hooting and hollering from my elite peers.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No shiat. People are treating ratios like they're fashion accessories not lifelong commitments. Do you want to have bangs for your whole life?
What I don't get is that the cost should keep them out of reach of more people. Who's dumb enough to get an impulse tattoo and also has $750 just lying around (or thousands in the case of that full back tattoo in the story)?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Around here, tattoo regret is a lot like Walmart patrons and pop music fans, i.e. things that don't exist on Fark.  At all.  No siree.
 
Buggs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://thehardtimes.net/culture/hungover-man-regrets-getting-tattoo-removed-last-night/
 
