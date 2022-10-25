 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Postal Service)   USPS's 23 new stamp designs for 2023 include sad puppies, FREEDOM, Notorious RBG, Toni Morrison, piñatas, and Red Fox (you big dummy)   (about.usps.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Postage stamp, Mail, Postcard, United States Postal Service, The Postal Service, miniature works of art, Dntel, Postal Service  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping the red fox stamp was Redd Foxx. I suppose it was too much to ask to make a stamp that can stand up to being thoroughly washed before licking it.

Redd Foxx - Wash Your Ass
Youtube uldt6Y-CE3s
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No 23andMe?
 
ybishop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Redd Foxx, standing by
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In before someone says "WTF are stamps???"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.