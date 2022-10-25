 Skip to content
(Fark)   How is your fall harvest? Got any more garden tales to tell us before the winter comes? Have any good produce puns? This is your FARK gardening thread for October 25, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The cursed ants are swarming and eating the cloudless sulphur caterpillars alive off the Christmas Senna flowers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are still green things and flowers.  The four o'clocks haven't died yet.  But tonight is the first under-40 evening since spring, and two of the trees are rapidly shedding leaves, so let's see what happens this week.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All of our plants seem to mistakenly believe it's spring again. New leaves and flowers coming out, tomatoes ripening on the vine. It's going into the 40s at night.

My wife took these photos
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good to see someone's posting this...

No fall harvest or jokes.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well the chicken harvest went well over the weekend. Feathers, blood and the like when into the woodchip and straw bin to compost over the winter. The freezer is now stuffed to capacity with enough chickens that I shouldn't need to buy any for a couple years.

Stark bros sent me an email that they shipped two of my new trees. These will need to be babied along for a few months. My first venture into citrus. We'll see how it goes. I still have outstanding orders for hazelnuts, olives, and garry oak trees.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used more of my jalapenos in chili I made. I liked how it turned out.
 
discoballer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gourd luck!
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was a massive pawpaw harvest this year. I have a thriving patch wrapped around half my yard and they are still spreading. Massachusetts is the extreme northern edge of their range but they really like it in my little spot. People are willing to drive a long way for them too. I've been selling seedlings and fruit for a few years, lots of repeat customers.

The harvest is winding down now, but there are a few left on the trees. I need to go out every morning and evening to try and get them before the raccoons do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a beautiful day so I'm seeding winter rye. We're getting real lucky with the weather right now, it's amazing. Never thought I'd have a chance to get things cleaned up before the snow.
 
