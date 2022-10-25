 Skip to content
Bad: Getting stranded in the Grand Canyon. Worse: Getting stranded under the Grand Canyon
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, no, I'm trapped in an underground hotel and restaurant. No rush, rescue team. It's an open bar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
KILLING JOKE "Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell" (HD) Official Video
Youtube Kaz9z_8Lwt8
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think they alerted scientists to this because we could have started working on a new species.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In theory there's enough food and supplies there for 2000 people to survive a nuclear fallout event.  Well, okay, maybe more like 700-1000; they had planned for 60s-era Americans.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a note: the Grand Canyon Caverns are pretty far from the Grand Canyon. And they're also awesome.

What might be a little uncomfortable is that they have a skeleton of a giant ground sloth that got trapped in the caverns and left many claw marks on the walls trying to get out before it died. They have a huge amount of supplies in the caverns, so the people trapped there can shine flashlights on the skeleton and claw marks while they contemplate immortality.

If you're tooling around that area and have a few hours free, it's a neat experience.
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My sister's neighbor's cousin knows this guy who got lost in the basement at the Alamo. They're still looking for him.
 
jmr61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they weren't a bunch of fat farks they could walk up 20 floors of steps and be free.

But 'merica. We're all fat.
 
