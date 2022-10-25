 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Penn State cancels comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder due to safety concerns, marking first time Penn State has shown concern for safety of boys of any kind   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
24
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A buddy of mine screamed loudly, and it actually worked this time?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headlines that make you go "oof"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he expect? F*cking racist loser.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rhythmic slapping noises".
Burn in Hell, Joe.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they couldn't just go all kent state-y on the proud boys instead? rather than give them an opportunity to moan like the farking babies they are.
 
storch monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Gavin call his dildo "Sandusky?"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell made them think it wasn't a really terrible idea to host these assholes? Do they host speakers from NAMBLA because "FREEZE PEACH" as well?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: What the hell made them think it wasn't a really terrible idea to host these assholes? Do they host speakers from NAMBLA because "FREEZE PEACH" as well?


Of course not - David Duke already has the time slot booked
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
show me in the constitution where it says its illegal for nazis to threaten people under the guise of comedy
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whoever thought this was a smart idea needs to be fired yesterday.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gavin McInnes doing comedy?  I don't get it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badafuco: What did he expect? F*cking racist loser.


But his wife and children are Native American.  He can't be racist!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Whoever thought this was a smart idea needs to be fired yesterday.


$100 says it was a campus conservative conglomeration
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GaijinH: Gavin McInnes doing comedy?  I don't get it.


I've been laughing at this stunt for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Comedy shows in my limited experience present performers who have proven themselves to make audiences laugh.

Comedians whose art is so microscopically subtle as to be objectively indistinguishable from fascism are fascists, or else their parody would make Charlie Chaplin proud.

Penn State has had and still has serious f__kin' fascism problems.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A photojournalist is posting on Twitter that a Proud Boy was attacking counter-protestors with pepper spray and the Penn State police stood by and watched it happen.

https://twitter.com/zdroberts/status/1584683092807020544
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Comedy"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

geoduck42: A photojournalist is posting on Twitter that a Proud Boy was attacking counter-protestors with pepper spray and the Penn State police stood by and watched it happen.

https://twitter.com/zdroberts/status/1584683092807020544


https://twitter.com/zdroberts/status/1584733799698427904?s=20&t=kE7Pts3TnCIZR18Hwqhldw

yeah here's video of the fascist coward assaulting numerous people
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/zdroberts/status/1584738954485542912?s=20&t=kE7Pts3TnCIZR18Hwqhldw

and then running away past the police who stood by and did nothing, as police do.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: "Comedy"


I'm guessing it would've gone down much like Michael Richard's last stand up act:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Whoever thought this was a smart idea needs to be fired yesterday.


I'm sure it's like all the MAGA shiat. Some insider MAGA made it happen and they won't lose their jobs despite everyone knowing they should?

Or maybe they will. Let's be outraged and hopefully they will.

/psu grad
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He exemplifies 90's era Canadian hipsterism gone terribly awry.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

here to help: He exemplifies 90's era Canadian hipsterism gone terribly awry.


Who does?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

here to help: He exemplifies 90's era Canadian hipsterism gone terribly awry.


Who is "he", or profess yourself a bot.
 
