 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Improvise, adapt, overcome: Ukraine is claiming it is now shooting down 70-85% of the Iranian-made drones Russia is launching against it   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Russia, Ukraine's military, Iranian-made Russian drones, Ukraine, Ukrainian efforts, Ukrainians, RUSSIAN FORCES, Russian-manufactured  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Ukrainian for butterfly net?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those drones are almost getting shot down as much as Farkers on singles night.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How effective was the Israeli strike on the factory making the drones?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They desperately needed to switch up their tactics to take them down, because using million dollar anti-aircraft missiles to take down $20,000 drones certainly isn't a sustainable model. Hell, GPS guided artillery rounds cost several times this.

But hey, future of warfare here, even cheaper than Javelins. If China decides to invade Taiwan, it will probably begin with by throwing waves of thousands of drones at a time to overwhelm and destroy air defenses.

Much work needs to be done on jamming operations and electronically disrupting their controls.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Ukraine can keep shooting them down, but until they get the guy who controls them, the drones will keep coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 218x248]


NBA Dikembe Mutombo GEICO Commercial (no no no not in my house)
Youtube RtXtOuxBuvQ
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The Ukraine can keep shooting them down, but until they get the guy who controls them, the drones will keep coming

[Fark user image image 531x362]


The product manager for Adobe Photoshop is in a secure location.
 
nigeman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IRan ....Iran so far away
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So... goose guns of duck guns?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.