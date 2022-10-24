 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   You put the wrong middle initial on my paycheck? How about I put five bullets in your face?   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Love said he had only worked at the security company for three or four days but he was not allowed to be armed because he's a convicted felon. He said his job was to watch the "forever 21 store at the Flat Iron mall."
He likely meant the FlatIron Crossing shopping center in Broomfield.

Remind me not to shop at that mall.
 
danvon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Patricia's husband and company co-owner then drove up and tried to de-escalate the situation with Love, even telling his wife to go ahead and write Love a new paycheck. As Johnson turned his head to tell his wife to write a new paycheck, multiple witnesses said Love pulled out a gun and shot Johnson in the face."

I'm going to assume that that they fired him.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: Love said he had only worked at the security company for three or four days but he was not allowed to be armed because he's a convicted felon. He said his job was to watch the "forever 21 store at the Flat Iron mall."
He likely meant the FlatIron Crossing shopping center in Broomfield.

Remind me not to shop at that mall.


Also from tfa:  "Love's girlfriend later told police that Love had shared with her that he had been "diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic"

If she knew he carried a gun, charge her with reckless endangerment.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus H. Christ
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Love refused to leave his jail cell for his court appearance.

I guess handcuffing and forcibly transporting him to court wasn't an option.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This "armed and polite" society they promised us sure isn't turning out that way. And why is it that the people who shouldn't have gunz still find it so easy to acquire them, if we don't need laws and enforcement and all that?

Something's definitely amiss here.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PunGent: little big man: Love said he had only worked at the security company for three or four days but he was not allowed to be armed because he's a convicted felon. He said his job was to watch the "forever 21 store at the Flat Iron mall."
He likely meant the FlatIron Crossing shopping center in Broomfield.

Remind me not to shop at that mall.

Also from tfa:  "Love's girlfriend later told police that Love had shared with her that he had been "diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic"

If she knew he carried a gun, charge her with reckless endangerment.


On what grounds, counselor? Was she his appointed guardian?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Look - Grammar Nazi
Youtube qmVnr7rsWrE
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does he still get his paycheck?
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not gonna blame the victims, but if this is who they hire for security? A mentally ill convicted felon? Yeah, they don't have good judgment and probably shouldn't be relied on for security
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PunGent: little big man: Love said he had only worked at the security company for three or four days but he was not allowed to be armed because he's a convicted felon. He said his job was to watch the "forever 21 store at the Flat Iron mall."
He likely meant the FlatIron Crossing shopping center in Broomfield.

Remind me not to shop at that mall.

Also from tfa:  "Love's girlfriend later told police that Love had shared with her that he had been "diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic"

If she knew he carried a gun, charge her with reckless endangerment.


???
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Jesus H. Christ


HUSSEIN


Well. It sounds like his boos will be....Forever 21......


/YEEEAAAAHHHHHH!!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hard: cashing a check with the wrong initial printed on it
Harder: cashing a check from prison

It's almost like felons don't make the best life choices
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I just did something stupid"

Locking your keys in your car is doing something stupid.

Putting your shoes on the wrong feet is doing something stupid.

Shooting Simeon in the face is several degrees lower than "stupid".

/ saying "I just did something stupid" after shooting someone in the face is doing something stupid
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess Mr. Love certainly lived up to his name.
Five bullets is a LOT of love.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shot Marvin in the face?
Musta hit a bump or somethin.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This story has so much  going for it.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only the company owner had access to some sort of... I dunno... security or something, he may still he with us.
 
