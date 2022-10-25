 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Racist sheriff who lost his job because of racism pins hopes on racism to get old job back   (wect.com) divider line
PsychoSanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean this is America it'll probably work
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In case anyone is wondering, here are a couple of quotes to give you a sense of what this guy is about:.

"Tomorrow's gonna be a new f**king day. I'm still the motherf**king sheriff, and I'll go up and fire every godd**n [inaudible]. F**k them Black bastards. They think I'm scared? They're stupid," Greene said. "I don't know what else to do it. So it's just time to clean them out. There's a snitch in there somewhere tellin' what we are doing. And I'm not gonna have it. I'm not going to have it."
In the recording, Greene can be heard saying he's going to start firing people who are "guilty by f**king association" with Campbell and Hatcher.
"We'll cut the snake's head f**king off. Period. And Melvin Campbell is as big a snake as Lewis Hatcher ever dared to be. Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he's a snake," Greene says before ending the phone call.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His name is Jody? For real?
 
