(petaluma360.com)   Lily's Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary's 4th annual Saving Senior Dogs Week (Mon-Sun) is underway, raising not only funds, but awareness of the struggles of aging dogs, some of them abandoned or homeless. Please welcome them to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Your Zeke of the week is pretending that it wasn't him making all the squeaky noises while I was downstairs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 850x992]
Your Zeke of the week is pretending that it wasn't him making all the squeaky noises while I was downstairs.


♥ :D
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Be sure to unmute before watching.


https://imgur.com/gallery/kfDv30r
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Heeeere's Brindy!"  Some results of our attempt at a Halloween costume photo shoot:

"I'm a scary tiger! RAWR!!"

"Now I iz a witch - but a good witch!"

"Who's a pretty princess? I iz a pretty princess...or maybe Marie Antoinette"
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And I think this last pic sums up her opinion of Halloween costumes - "Let's not do this again, Mommy."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: "Heeeere's Brindy!"  Some results of our attempt at a Halloween costume photo shoot:

[Fark user image 377x640]
"I'm a scary tiger! RAWR!!"

[Fark user image 519x640]
"Now I iz a witch - but a good witch!"

[Fark user image 628x640]
"Who's a pretty princess? I iz a pretty princess...or maybe Marie Antoinette"


♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: And I think this last pic sums up her opinion of Halloween costumes - "Let's not do this again, Mommy."


♥  :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

kdawg7736:


Brothah from anothah mothah!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage:


Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Be sure to unmute before watching.


https://imgur.com/gallery/kfDv30r


Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes:


YOU HAVE A SHMOO!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Be sure to unmute before watching.


https://imgur.com/gallery/kfDv30r

[media.tenor.com image 498x482] [View Full Size image _x_]


The sound the dog made reminded me of this
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel:


BOOOO!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel:


(GROAN!!!!!)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Gotta go, must shower and show up for trivia.  Then, downtown to the $2 tacos and tequila margarita take-down.

See you all tomorrow!
Ultimate Funny Dogs and Cute Puppies Compilation 🤣
Youtube sd59ILireBI
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
