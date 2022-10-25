 Skip to content
(Komo)   Eviction proceedings lead to the discovery of several pretty good weekends in Vegas   (komonews.com) divider line
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3,000 grams of heroin
2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder
100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills
989 grams of cocaine
21,000 grams of methamphetamine
101 gallons of ethanol
Cop math'd to be $1.5M Are they low, for once?

/No galaxies of uppers, downers, laughers, or screamers, though.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No combination Russian phrasebook and Bible, either.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is either already dead & in a concrete-filled drum at the bottom of the Pacific, or they're about to be shortly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? But they got evicted?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: Somebody is either already dead & in a concrete-filled drum at the bottom of the Pacific, or they're about to be shortly.


Naw.

"Once you get locked into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can."
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
n-s-csb:  My first and only apartment was an alibi apartment so I had a plausible place to screw off to just in case my now-wife's parents called and said "we'll be there in an hour!".  The particular slumlord realtor in this case waived my first/last + security deposit and gave me a $500 budget to clean and paint because they didn't want to step inside past unlocking the door to let me take a look.

So the previous tenant was a drug dealer who had ferrets and cats. The ferrets didn't spend much time in their cage apparently.  So the whole apartment was obviously covered with all the stuff that comes out of ferrets.  The guy left a bunch of furniture, all of which was full of ferret crap (and sometimes heavily wrinkled porn.  NEAT!) as they'd burrow up inside.  I found out later that in addition to being a drug dealer, the previous tenant was also a server at one of the higher-priced restaurants in our city.

Anyway, a unique feature of this hovel was that since it was on the top floor there was one closet that ran the entire length of the eaves.  It wasn't usefully sized for most things, but it was spacious enough for me to cram all the furniture in and then nail the door shut.  Then we cleaned, scraped and painted every surface Default Brown, including the floor.  I never plugged in the refrigerator, I never had the gas service turned on, and I never took a shower there.  It was SO gross.  I actually remember one day I was up there playing couterstrike or whatever I did in those days and the whole building started racking back and forth.  Like, my chair was rolling in circles on the floor under my feet and stuff was falling down off my desk.  I called my wife, again all the way in the next building, and was like "ARE YOU OK?  GET IN A DOOR FRAME AND HOLD ON AND IT WILL BE OVER SOON".  She had no idea what I was yammering about and I'm all "EARTHQUAKE DUMMY! PAY ATTENTION!".  It wasn't.  Apparently that was just what happened when a semi would go by on the main road at exactly the right RPM/speed/GW combination, I guess.  I really thought the building was gonna come down right then, and I probably wasn't really that far off.


The women that moved in after me LOVED that place :-)

Now it's a Walgreens, thankfully.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me guess....South Everett, and the apartment complex is on Highway 99.
 
Floki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shiat. I was hoping this story was based in Everett, Massachusetts. FARK that.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about Dallas?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buy the ticket take the ride, HST
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We were somewhere around Barstow, on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Somebody is either already dead & in a concrete-filled drum at the bottom of the Pacific, or they're about to be shortly.


The fentanyl and meth require some chemicals and knowledge; not an issue for a chemistry grad student. Heroin and coke require hands-on processing by poor people, but the supply is plentiful. ROI is high, so not a big loss for whomever owned it.

I wonder which cop tipped off the dealer to vacate the apartment ASAP? Sounds like someone in law enforcement is being well-paid by the dealer to keep them one step ahead.
 
BuckTurgidson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasroc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But what will he give away to trick-or-treaters now?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? But they got evicted?


It's a legal thing. Say someone signs a 12 month lease, changes the locks, and bails without ever paying another dime. Or, they pre-pay a certain amount, etc.

The landlord can't simply bust the door in without an eviction unless there's an emergency. It's a CYA legally kinda thing. By breaking in with police present, it'll take the heat off the landlord in a case like this, or finding a Dexter-style kill room.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 101 gallons of ethanol


Hang on a sec...

How exactly was it distilled, stored, and aged?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That bust is going to ruin a lot of Halloween candy
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? But they got evicted?

They forgot the part where they have to sell the drugs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: That bust is going to ruin a lot of Halloween candy


Think of the 999999999999999999999999999999999999 trillion lives saved.
Remember a micron of fentanyl can kill 10K people or 50 fat people
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: waxbeans: What? But they got evicted?

They forgot the part where they have to sell the drugs.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: waxbeans: What? But they got evicted?

They forgot the part where they have to sell the drugs.


After second thought they must be dead. And even if not. They are soon.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder,

According to cop math, isn't that enough to kill every man, woman & child in the USA, six times over?

And yet there are no reported fentanyl-adjacent injuries, let alone fatalities.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder,

According to cop math, isn't that enough to kill every man, woman & child in the USA, six times over?

And yet there are no reported fentanyl-adjacent injuries, let alone fatalities.


This
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"989 grams of cocaine"

Who 'sampled' the coke?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Let me guess....South Everett, and the apartment complex is on Highway 99.


The apartment address isn't listed, but I'm guessing W. Casino Road, Airport Road, or 128th St. SE.

CSS (and I may have posted this before):  I was once the onsite manager of an apartment complex on the west end of W. Casino Rd, just up from Paine Field.  Got a little bit off my rent for a few hours' work per week, but the best part was I was the initial screener of prospective tenants.  I told everyone right up front that every tenant in the complex was a shift worker, meaning that at any given time, someone was asleep.  If they were looking for a place to party, they should look elsewhere.  Boy, that was a quiet complex.

My strategy backfired once, during the yearly fire extinguisher inspection.  One tenant didn't leave their extinguisher on the porch as directed, so I gained access to the unit with my passkey, and discovered a lush marijuana grow site.  The tenant had been stopping by every few days to water.  Par for W. Casino Road, I guess.
 
headslacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The market must be worse than I thought...

Ain't no Trump rally
 
calufrax
I did notice that the US is perfectly capable of using the metric system...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The person who signed the lease is probably already under arrest for something else and the cops simply haven't connected the dots yet. Either that, or they are dead.
 
