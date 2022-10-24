 Skip to content
(CNN)   EU to make Apple play with USB-C. US consumers will still get struck by Lightning   (cnn.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do phone have any wired jacks?
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?


Because I like to keep mine plugged in while I play games on it and watch videos.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?


Because they are needed to charge the batteries?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now repeat in the US.  Make one open standard connection for all phones.
 
mjbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?


Wireless charging (and data transfer) while convenient, is slow
 
powhound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The iPad Pro uses the C. Why not just build it into all their devices? The lightning cable sucks anyways. Too easy to damage with use.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]


I'm fine with there only being one. As long as it isn't from the Cancer fark Jobs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?


Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure. :Et the government determine what technology we use. I'm sure they're very informed and this is not a result of massive donations from USB-C manufacturers.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Suck It
chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?


They aren't.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot


Wireless chargers also inefficient.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well if Apple sells it you better call it USB-CeeLo Green because your wallet is about to get roofied.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot


Why would I want a wireless charger, when I can buy a cheap phone charger at a gas station?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will still transfer data at USB 2.0 speeds out of spite.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]

I'm fine with there only being one. As long as it isn't from the Cancer fark Jobs.


Two.  One for charging and data, and one for headphones.

/I would also consider two USB ports so the  second could be wired digital headphones (among other things), but that's as far as I'll go.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buserror: waxbeans: MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]

I'm fine with there only being one. As long as it isn't from the Cancer fark Jobs.

Two.  One for charging and data, and one for headphones.

/I would also consider two USB ports so the  second could be wired digital headphones (among other things), but that's as far as I'll go.


Right?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot

Why would I want a wireless charger, when I can buy a cheap phone charger at a gas station?


Which is exactly what Apple doesn't want you to be able to do: buy a cheap generic charger easily for an iphone.
 
Watubi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apple doesn't want $2 charger cables melting, starting fires and killing 15 puppies and orphans.  The headline isn't going to say, "Cheap cable starts fire", it'll say "Apple iPhone starts fire".  Oh, and money
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot

Why would I want a wireless charger, when I can buy a cheap phone charger at a gas station?


I had to with my last phone. The plug in quit working.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Watubi: Apple doesn't want $2 charger cables melting, starting fires and killing 15 puppies and orphans.  The headline isn't going to say, "Cheap cable starts fire", it'll say "Apple iPhone starts fire".  Oh, and money


Apple charging cord nearly starts fire
Youtube BaqrmWNezbk
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: NM Volunteer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot

Why would I want a wireless charger, when I can buy a cheap phone charger at a gas station?

Which is exactly what Apple doesn't want you to be able to do: buy a cheap generic charger easily for an iphone.


The only thing different with an iPhone is the phone side of the cable. The other end of the cable is standard USB-C so you can use any charger you want.

I bought a pair of these on sale 2 for $10, and they work perfectly with my iPhone. They use Gallium Nitride to shrink the hardware down so a 20W charger is about the same size of the old, slow USB-A charger that Apple used to pack in with their phones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Suck It
[chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.net image 850x850]


I don't think that's what "phone sex" means.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While we're at it, let's also bring back the 3.5 mm headphone jack.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Watubi: Apple doesn't want $2 charger cables melting, starting fires and killing 15 puppies and orphans.  The headline isn't going to say, "Cheap cable starts fire", it'll say "Apple iPhone starts fire".  Oh, and money

[YouTube video: Apple charging cord nearly starts fire]


Don't use a multi charger
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

powhound: The iPad Pro uses the C. Why not just build it into all their devices? The lightning cable sucks anyways. Too easy to damage with use.


"Because fark you" is the likeliest answer. They want to sell their designed-to-break proprietary bullshiat for ten times the price of every other cable out there because they want money. People don't buy extra $1000+ pocket computers often enough for Apple's board.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wax_on: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot

Wireless chargers also inefficient.


And they tend to heat up the battery, shortening its life.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Now repeat in the US.  Make one open standard connection for all phones.


Might not even need to. It depends on how expensive it would be to Apple to build one version of iphone for EU and another for the rest of the world. If that's too much of a hassle then they'll build to the EU standard and no else needs to pass legislation. Same thing that California does frequently with labor laws and fuel efficiency standards.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?


Because wireless charging is very inefficient and wastes a bunch of power globally.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]


Mouse-over text:  "Fortunately, the charging one has been solved now that we've all standardized on mini-USB. Or is it micro-USB? Shiat."

I don't even know anymore. Does it fit and does it charge?  If so, good.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

powhound: The iPad Pro uses the C. Why not just build it into all their devices? The lightning cable sucks anyways. Too easy to damage with use.


Far too lucrative producing and licencing proprietary connections.  The Pro connector needs to be USB C / Thunderbolt in order for it to function as an external display.  But yeah, make it one connection for everyone.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjbok: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Wireless charging (and data transfer) while convenient, is slow


6.9GBS is not slow for data transfer, its faster than your phone can write, or read, the data to its internal storage.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Apple, please don't let that stop you from continuing Magsafe, among the top 10 brilliant consumer tech inventions of the last 100 years.
 
Fereals
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Suck It
[chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.net image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fereals: Pinnacle Point: Suck It
[chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.net image 850x850]

[Fark user image 304x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: NM Volunteer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Fara Clark: Why do phone have any wired jacks?

Because they are needed to charge the batteries?

Wireless chargers are a wee bit more cumbersome to tote around than a small cable - not everyone only charges stuff at home/in their car or whatnot

Why would I want a wireless charger, when I can buy a cheap phone charger at a gas station?

Which is exactly what Apple doesn't want you to be able to do: buy a cheap generic charger easily for an iphone.

The only thing different with an iPhone is the phone side of the cable. The other end of the cable is standard USB-C so you can use any charger you want.

I bought a pair of these on sale 2 for $10, and they work perfectly with my iPhone. They use Gallium Nitride to shrink the hardware down so a 20W charger is about the same size of the old, slow USB-A charger that Apple used to pack in with their phones.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Yep, for the most part charging has become standard electrically just not physically at the device end, exception being some of the exotic fast charging methods in the Android world, but even those devices support bog standard USB power delivery on top their proprietary method.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

morg: zeroflight222: Now repeat in the US.  Make one open standard connection for all phones.

Might not even need to. It depends on how expensive it would be to Apple to build one version of iphone for EU and another for the rest of the world. If that's too much of a hassle then they'll build to the EU standard and no else needs to pass legislation. Same thing that California does frequently with labor laws and fuel efficiency standards.


Now that the iPad supports USB-C charging the iPhone is the last major hold out, except for the new Air Pods Pro for whatever reason...
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

