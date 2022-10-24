 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Elon Musk is too smart for chess   (twitter.com)
    Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
Sounds like he got tired of losing
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Ok "spidey_elonfan", who is totally not one of Elon's alts.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
What a colossal douchebag answer.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
What the f*ck is this profile pic?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What are you on, spidey?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Musk is such a dickbag.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
He never played chess if he doesn't think there's a difference between the sides....

Odds he refused to ever go second as the black pieces?
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Sounds like he got tired of losing


One and done, folks.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
No code hacks for infinite lives, no backdoors allowing covert manipulation, same rules for everybody with no advantages for being rich.

Of course he hates it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Basically, while all us noobs were playing chess, he was studying the blade.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
this coming from the guy who over paid for Twitter
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
He definitely calls the knight a horsey.
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  
Musk out here proving that being a billionaire doesn't mean you're smart.
 
brigid_fitch
1 hour ago  
Elon, you can be rich and eccentric but you don't have to be a dick. Even if you were trying for an anti-Richard Branson, you failed at that long ago.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
"Hello, my name is Elon Musk. Reality used to be a friend of mine"
 
SpecialSnowFlake
1 hour ago  
pigeonchess.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Elon Musk (left) declares victory in a chess game.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
So he's complaining that a classic board game hundreds of years ago doesn't have features found in video games developed after he allegedly became an adult?

/allegedly because he's a wealthy man-child
 
gunsmack
1 hour ago  
Can we "Kanye" this c*nt?

/ just ignore them for a week and they'll implode into a black a-hole of douche that even their alleged "thoughts" can't escape
 
sno man [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Too smart is not a thing, hell he could have been using the anal beads.. Umm.. maybe he was but got too distracted.
 
Chromium_One
1 hour ago  
Yeah, surface level understanding of strateragy...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
His honorary degree from Trump U proves it!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"Aw, chess is not for me. It's more a Kasparov thing."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
1 hour ago  
The anal beads were too dehyrating
 
zimbach
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
1 hour ago  
Ah yes, fog of war in chess. Also known as two 380 ELO players attempting chess by mail.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Shostie: What the f*ck is this profile pic?

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

What are you on, spidey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
1 hour ago  
Here's my proposal for the Musk-World peace plan:

Do elections under UN supervision.  If the public votes that Musk is cringe, he must leave the internet forever.

Send Musk back to South Africa, as he was before 1989 (until Canada's mistake).

Bread and water supply to Musk ensured.

All of Musk's companies remain neutral in politics.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Sounds like he should never be a leader of a nation with a real military.  Seriously.  Jfc.
 
2fardownthread
1 hour ago  
The correct response here for Elon should have been...

"No."

Then I would have believed that he has a brain capable of playing chess.

I have several relatives with whom I will play bridge, chess, billiards, and poker. Even then, I will only play-play and throw false tells and jerk around. And anyone who does not know why you should play like that or play to win should not be playing such "games."

The United States is building its energy, environment, and infrastructure policies around this man and his opinions. Just let's be clear on that.
 
whither_apophis
1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Ok "spidey_elonfan", who is totally not one of Elon's alts.


"John Barron retweeted this"
 
Bolebuns
1 hour ago  
I thought Russians liked chess.
 
scalpod
1 hour ago  
He's always struck me as more of a checkers guy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
"A strange asshole. The only winning move is not to listen to Elon. How about a nice game of chess?"

images.english.elpais.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Wow.
I said that without even knowing what
Polytopia is.
Wow. Yeah. Don't let this fark run a country.  He's a war monger.
 
scalpod
1 hour ago  

Shostie: What the f*ck is this profile pic?

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

What are you on, spidey?


Someone's been huffing his own farts.
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  
What a farking douchebag.

I knew kids in high school that pulled this exact same answer,

Me: want to play Chess?
Douchebag: Der, that game is too easy.
Me: Easy? Want to show me some moves?
Douchebag: Na, let's go play Pacman.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
1 hour ago  
People who worship Elon Musk are just a hair away from being just as pathetic as a Trump twat.
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  
I have had one of these since the early 90s, I have only met a handful of people that could even wrap their heads around the basic rules.

How about it Musky boy, want to give it a shot? Or, is it too easy for you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: People who worship Elon Musk are just a hair away from being just as pathetic as a Trump twat.


I am starting to lump them in with Steven Seagal fan boys.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Maybe he prefers to play Go, which is a real man's game.
 
Elliot8654
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wow.
I said that without even knowing what
Polytopia is.
Wow. Yeah. Don't let this fark run a country.  He's a war monger.


Ugh. Just looked it up.

It looks like part Minecraft, part Civ 5.

Or just bad graphics StarCraft.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Huh. I used to play Polytopia. Guess not any more.
 
Cardinal Mazarin
1 hour ago  

Shostie: What the f*ck is this profile pic?

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

What are you on, spidey?


Basically:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: He never played chess if he doesn't think there's a difference between the sides....

Odds he refused to ever go second as the black pieces?


He's an Afrikaner. Grew up during apartheid.

Gonna guess, "no."
 
ctighe2353
1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: this coming from the guy who over paid for Twitter


Ya that's not the put down you think it is considering there are only a handful of people who have ever lived that can over pay for Twitter, shut it down and call it a loss and have 0 impact on his life in any way.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: He never played chess if he doesn't think there's a difference between the sides....

Odds he refused to ever go second as the black pieces?


I don't think the white billionaire from South Africa ever played the black pieces.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
man, i hate that elon guy.......
 
jerryskid
1 hour ago  
So the pumpkin-headed racist afrikaner has a big ego, what a surprise. Soon he'll be saying that millimeters are the same as inches, so he can say he has a 4-inch dick.
 
chawco
1 hour ago  
I've never played polytopia but... it looks like second rate civ? Reviews imply little real depth.... I mean if you wanna ref a video game for strategic depth there seems a lot better choices than that.
 
