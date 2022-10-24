 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Looks like someone thought C.O.R.N. was a documentary   (fox9.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Concealed carry in the United States, Brooklyn Park police, Firearm, concealed gun, BROOKLYN PARK, Gun, Brooklyn Park corn maze, Saturday  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Again, limited facts but this sounds a lot like a Glock leg.
Is there a trifecta today?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We live in the dumbest country.
"Police say the gun didn't have a safety or hammer and police are still investigating whether the man mishandled the weapon. He is currently not facing charges."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police learned the man, a licensed gun owner, was legally carrying a concealed firearm when he got some corn in his boot while in the corn pit.

I have no idea what a corn pit is but it sounds unsanitary and scary
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: We live in the dumbest country.
"Police say the gun didn't have a safety or hammer and police are still investigating whether the man mishandled the weapon. He is currently not facing charges."


Sounds like some "3d print this gun off plans on the internet" shiat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again that guns aren't the actual issue?
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Police learned the man, a licensed gun owner, was legally carrying a concealed firearm when he got some corn in his boot while in the corn pit.

I have no idea what a corn pit is but it sounds unsanitary and scary


Probably not scary enough that you need to carry a gun.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Police learned the man, a licensed gun owner, was legally carrying a concealed firearm when he got some corn in his boot while in the corn pit.

I have no idea what a corn pit is but it sounds unsanitary and scary


think of a Sarlac but with corn.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is it grass?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Idiots of the corn
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugadarn: We live in the dumbest country.
"Police say the gun didn't have a safety or hammer and police are still investigating whether the man mishandled the weapon. He is currently not facing charges."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
negligent discharge
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can some of the gun guys explain how a legal gun doesn't have a saftey?  Is it not a requirement?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: Police learned the man, a licensed gun owner, was legally carrying a concealed firearm when he got some corn in his boot while in the corn pit.

I have no idea what a corn pit is but it sounds unsanitary and scary


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/"That didn't help at all!"
//"We know, it's just cool to do."
 
xpollux [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Can some of the gun guys explain how a legal gun doesn't have a saftey?  Is it not a requirement?


Not everywhere. My Sig has no external safety at all. I avoid negligent discharge by not keeping a round in the chamber or carrying it around everywhere like a scared child.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
premature discharge?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Can some of the gun guys explain how a legal gun doesn't have a saftey?  Is it not a requirement?


Nope. Some are just made that way. Like the Glock for instance. It has a "safe action" trigger, which is that little trigger on the trigger, to keep the trigger from being pulled if something catches it on the side. But no actual safety you can turn on and off.

There are many gun models that don't have safeties. Name brand guns such as Steyr, Sig Sauer, H&K, and others. Most revolvers.

It's generally not a problem for those who bother to follow the basic gun safety rules.  Namely keeping your goddamn finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

Of course, if you are too dumb too do that, you're probably too dumb to safety your weapon if it did have one.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My manager tells this story every once in a while: Way, way back when, the company put in an offensive language filter that would block language and notify the sender. The list of words was absurd, generated free-flow by our aged, backwoods manager and it included ethnic slurs that hadn't been used since the 1800s. One of those words was "porn" which makes no sense. So one of the first emails that they got in response to this new filter was, "I meant to say that I would pick up some CORN on the way home."
As one does.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's all say it together...   Negligent discharge, not accidental discharge.
He neglected his responsibility to carry a weapon in such a way that it was not a danger to the people around him.

I think a suitable punishment would be to shoot him in the nuts, and then take away his concealed carry permit.

/   a long time ago, during firearms training
//  an awfully nice and friendly man explained that there was no such thing as an accidental discharge
/// he wore a green jacket, and had all kinds of stripes on the sleeves. And knew very many four-letter words
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

morg: My manager tells this story every once in a while: Way, way back when, the company put in an offensive language filter that would block language and notify the sender. The list of words was absurd, generated free-flow by our aged, backwoods manager and it included ethnic slurs that hadn't been used since the 1800s. One of those words was "porn" which makes no sense. So one of the first emails that they got in response to this new filter was, "I meant to say that I would pick up some CORN on the way home."
As one does.


Oh you pick corn 🌽 out of 🍑?
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roydrj
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As usual another very responsible gun owner. Yes as been stated earlier no safety, a live one in the chamber


his response is "   "? oh wait it was the corn's fault for getting in his shoe!!!!! That will be my answer, if ever!!!!
 
Klom Dark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Corn?! I don't remember eating any corn?
 
