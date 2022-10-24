 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   Wyoming hunter illustrates why pepper spray is a better alternative to a gun during a bear attack   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Wyoming, grizzly bear attack, Lee Francis, Teton County, Wyoming, Francis' condition, Kendell Cummings, Utah, Yellowstone National Park  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also won't kill your hunting buddy when it hits them:
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And shooting a bear can just really piss them off:


SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Park rangers are advising hikers and campers in national parks to be alert for bears and take extra precautions to avoid an encounter.
They advise park visitors to wear little bells on their clothes so they make noise when hiking. The bell noise allows bears to hear them coming from a distance, so they won't be startled by a hiker accidentally sneaking up on them, which might cause a bear to charge.
Visitors are told they should also carry a pepper spray can just in case they encounter a bear. Spraying the pepper into the air will irritate the bear's sensitive nose and it will run away.
It is also a good idea to keep an eye out for fresh bear droppings so you have an idea if bears are in the area. People should be able to recognize the difference between black bear and grizzly bear scat.

Black bear droppings are smaller and often contain berries, leaves, and possibly bits of fur. Grizzly bear droppings tend to contain small bells and smell of pepper.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lemme guess w/o any information, Glock leg?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where's the old joke from days of printed memes about bells and pepper in a grizzly bear's sh.... oh, there it is.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was a dry summer and now it's snowing. I think the bears are desperately trying to fatten up before they hibernate, the ones that aren't fat enough know they won't make it through winter.
 
Vern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: Lemme guess w/o any information, Glock leg?


At the very least, I guarantee he's not Glock Smiling.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nonsense, a gun can stop a bear every time without fail.  Just bring say an M109 and that bear is TOAST - guaranteed

/hey y'all just said 'a gun'
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
when the bear attacked

Allegedly attacked.
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It was a dry summer and now it's snowing. I think the bears are desperately trying to fatten up before they hibernate, the ones that aren't fat enough know they won't make it through winter.


So what you're saying is, they're just hangry.

/*insert Snickers tagline*
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nonsense, a gun can stop a bear every time without fail.  Just bring say an M109 and that bear is TOAST - guaranteed

/hey y'all just said 'a gun'


The howitzer or the Barrett?  Come to think of it, either would do

/Fired a XM109 Barrett two weeks ago
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, there was a study that showed that you were more likely to be seriously injured or killed if you had a gun than if you had nothing at all. Unless you have an RPG, all you're going to do to grizzly bears is piss them off by shooting them. Pepper spray is the best option for bears, if you believe in statistics rather than stupid old jokes.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And shooting a bear can just really piss them off:


[Fark user image image 600x281]


We're a long way from black powder muskets, I'm pretty sure any modern hunting rifle is going to do a lot more than piss them off...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: when the bear attacked

Allegedly attacked.


The only part that's certain is that the fool shot himself.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was coming right for me!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why not both? Then you get spicy bear steaks.
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"PINEDALE, Wyo. - A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said."

Wait. Another hunter shot themselves in the leg during a bear attack in the same week? Who the hell is training these hunters?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And shooting a bear can just really piss them off:


[Fark user image image 600x281]


Particularly CGI bears.
 
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And when you shot yourself with bear spray; the bear gets a nice spicy meal.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He probably wasn't wearing bells either.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It scared the bear away so it worked.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eravior: "PINEDALE, Wyo. - A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said."

Wait. Another hunter shot themselves in the leg during a bear attack in the same week? Who the hell is training these hunters?


LOL. You think they have training?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.
He lived, the bear lived.
Happy endings all around.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just did some searching for actual scientific evidence that supports the killing of bears that have attacked humans, and there are no studies. It's all speculation and conjecture.

Bears in Wyoming are fattening up for winter, they're hypervigilant to the presence of food. Dollars to donuts that the hunter either smelled like food, or had field dressed carcasses close by.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ain't here for the huntin', are ya?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ less than a minute ago  

question_dj: Bears in Wyoming are fattening up for winter, they're hypervigilant to the presence of food. Dollars to donuts that the hunter either smelled like food, or had field dressed carcasses close by.


Or perhaps he was made of food.
 
