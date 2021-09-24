 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Someone actually wasted a ton of time and money to prove what we already knew: Ivermectin doesn't do a damn thing against Covid-19. Shocking, I know   (cnbc.com) divider line
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone didn't talk to my neighbor.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next you'll tell me that bleach isn't a cure for consumption!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah but see it's all a conspiracy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I saw it in Twitter!  Some guy no one's ever heard of swears ivermectin and bleach are cures for Covid and ball cancer!!!!  Why would he lie?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Branch Covidian derp squad won't ever care.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this, a 3-4 record, and that farking haircut, Aaron Rodgers is really going through a rough stretch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The billionaires over at Big Diaper would like to thank you very much for destroying your intestinal linings and becoming a lifelong consumers of their fine products.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they tested it wrong.  You're supposed to coat a UV light with Ivermectin, dip it in bleach and then insert it rectally.  That works every time.

If they didn't test it that way, no wonder it failed

That's just science!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's uncle had Covid and he put Ivermectin up his ass last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle took it and it didn't cure Covid but he stopped dragging his ass on the carpet
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we discouraging people from treatments that could make them seriously ill or kill them?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StillInFayettestan: Someone didn't talk to my neighbor.


Not talking to your neighbor sounds like a wise decision.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids, just say nay.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I never would have figured livestock dewormer would be ineffective against a coronavirus.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the horse placebos didn't work.  Neigh, they did not.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all can laugh, but none of those people who took horse paste caught hoof and mouth disease, now did they?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is green and there are no red posts
Looks like this disinformation has been abandoned
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StillInFayettestan: Someone didn't talk to my neighbor.


I'll bet their mange cleared up like a dream, though.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid.

What about severe Covid
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually it does. It keeps idiots from surviving to spread the virus.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ds8526jcpbygs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did no one RTFA and realize that the study was done at Duke? Drew glares disapprovingly at these shenanigans, because.... say it with me, kids... Duke sucks.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling the inhabitants of Conspiracyland this is about as effective as telling your cat this.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden issue an EO to the military ordering them to hunt down and gitmo any doctors who prescribed horse paste and any patients that took horse paste and gitmo them.  If they resist, have the military eliminate the threat.

Problem solved
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is they only studied people who took the tablets. Everyone knows you're supposed to mix the actual paste with your oatmeal.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid.

What about severe Covid


The survivors benefit paid out $255 to the next of kin.
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline couldn't be more incorrect.

Combined with monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin is the perfect treatment for COVID.


\This is a little known reference to The Matrix
\\Combined with a form of Fusion, Humans provided al the power the machined would need
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God himself could appear on Fox News and tell the ivermectin enthusiasts that they
have been misled. Zero minds would be changed. It's not about facts or expertise. It's about blind, fierce, permanent allegiance to defending a position you've already taken. Can't reevaluate, can't question, can't admit fault. Ever.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like Trump supporters wanted a reason to have things stuck up their asses. Trump supporters, fun is normal. Just go with it.

🎶A whole new woooorld! A fantastic point of view!🎶

Proud Boys. You got your name from the Aladdin musical. "Relax. Let it happen." You've said it so many times. It's like a brown skinned man whispering into your ear as he.... There it goes. We'll be gentle. At first.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Actually it does. It keeps idiots from surviving to spread the virus.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow I never would have figured livestock dewormer would be ineffective against a coronavirus.


Not something you can say without testing though. I wouldn't expect blood pressure medication to grow hair either.

/ Not saying ivermectin works against covid
// stupid to even put into trials unless it was bulk in vitro or saw something in another trial
/// have run hundreds of compounds for anti-cancer effects in vitro
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the study a waste of time? No, a definitive answer was needed.

Will anyone pay attention? No.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: God himself could appear on Fox News and tell the ivermectin enthusiasts that they
have been misled. Zero minds would be changed. It's not about facts or expertise. It's about blind, fierce, permanent allegiance to defending a position you've already taken. Can't reevaluate, can't question, can't admit fault. Ever.


They also like to claim that Trump should get credit for making the vaccine available, but won't get vaxxed themselves, or admit the vaccine works. And trump is the one telling them to get vaxxed!

Idiots.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, that's what th
Fark user imageView Full Size
ey WANT you to believe, I'm sticking with--
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they spend money to research things!  There's no need for anybody to do anymore science, we have the internet!  If 1 scientist studies something and writes about it, any other scientist that studies the same thing is an ignorant piece of shiat!
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll have to tell my GF that even using ivermecton it didn't cure her COVID which she used ivermecton to cure it. Which it did.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: This is green and there are no red posts
Looks like this disinformation has been abandoned


They'll be along. The Branch Covidian gospels must spread!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: flucto: God himself could appear on Fox News and tell the ivermectin enthusiasts that they
have been misled. Zero minds would be changed. It's not about facts or expertise. It's about blind, fierce, permanent allegiance to defending a position you've already taken. Can't reevaluate, can't question, can't admit fault. Ever.

They also like to claim that Trump should get credit for making the vaccine available, but won't get vaxxed themselves, or admit the vaccine works. And trump is the one telling them to get vaxxed!

Idiots.


I don't think it's about faith in Trump so much as pathological distrust of Washington. Even people who are theoretically in the same political ballpark are bought and paid for by big vaccine and/or beholden to some cabal. And they probably are.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep thinking how much shorter of a game Resident Evil 4 would have been if Leon - or Ashley - would have just taken some ivermectin.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Not a single horse has died from COVID-19 and yet they don't include any in their study.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight me if you like but I think free speech is to blame. It's a great idea but it has to be combined with restraint and a genuine concern for the truth or it's a toxic firehose of effluent and we get, waives vaguely, all this.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I encourage horse-paste Americans to keep butt huffing the horse paste.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Fight me if you like but I think free speech is to blame. It's a great idea but it has to be combined with restraint and a genuine concern for the truth or it's a toxic firehose of effluent and we get, waives vaguely, all this.


I'd suggest only factual speech should be considered free speech.

But 49% of America thinks the Knights Templar and secret Jews are controlling the world and forcing their kids to piss in cat boxes until they turn trans.

So we're basically farked as a civilization and your best bet is to plan your eventual escape.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to wonder why so many non-recreational drugs were limited by prescriptions. I mean, why not just sell most drugs over the counter if they're not likely to be abused? The answer became clear in 2020 with the Ivermectin thing: it's because there are morons everywhere.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: You all can laugh, but none of those people who took horse paste caught hoof and mouth disease, now did they?


Do you REALLY want to make that bet?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, back to the hydroxychloroquine for me then.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden issue an EO to the military ordering them to hunt down and gitmo any doctors who prescribed horse paste and any patients that took horse paste and gitmo them.  If they resist, have the military eliminate the threat.

Problem solved


You should have workshopped this shtick a little more.
 
T.rex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think you guys don't have reading comprehension:

These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19,"
OK... what about severe?  Those are the ones who took it.

they concluded.
A previous study found that ivermectin does not lower the risk of hospitalization from Covid.
OK... what about the ones already IN the hospital.  Those are the ones who took it.

I don't know how effective it is.. but based on the how they phrased these findings, it actually makes me suspect it IS useful for severe cases of people already in the hospital.   Why did they completely ignore that subset of people who are the primary patients that might've taken the damn thing?
 
