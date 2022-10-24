 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Driving School Instructor complains Wisconsin DMV's pandemic suspension of driver roadtests has unleashed a generation of reckless drivers on Milwaukee roads, soft driving school instructor job market   (cbs58.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Driving, gone beat, Defensive driving, number of reckless driving cases, Stevie Davis, English-language films, first thing teenagers, long-time  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2022 at 9:46 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno what the cause is, but people do some dumb, dangerous shiat routinely here that I haven't seen much elsewhere.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
omg it's like they're in milwaukee or something
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This looks like the sign of a porn recruiter. Don't get in this car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
😆 like people drove well before the pandemic
 
dkimball
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there a sound of rushing Asians?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dkimball: Is there a sound of rushing Asians?


Your mom makes that sound.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People drove like utter shiate for all the fifteen years I've lived here.  In fairness you can yell at all WI driver's because we all turn into unhinged rage monsters when we see IL plates.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
but with the number of reckless driving cases increasing throughout Milwaukee

Article doesn't have reckless driving stats (to include age range). Quality reporting there, Brian. Meanwhile, data released by the cops in July:

Reckless driving citations are down significantly, and reckless driving citations with speeding are down even more, 57% from last year at this time.

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2022/07/06/milwaukee-crime-data-shows-reckless-driving-gains-record-homicides/7812318001/
 
KCinPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: dkimball: Is there a sound of rushing Asians?

Your mom makes that sound.


Ragin Asian might want a word with you
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😆 like people drove well before the pandemic


They did not, but the amount of aggression on the road, and the average speed of travel have both increased significantly. Now that's not really a reflection on the new drivers entering the fleet without the perfunctory driving test but more just a reflection of general society, people lost their damn minds.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: dkimball: Is there a sound of rushing Asians?

Your mom makes that sound.


Come to Richmond, BC. ICBC did a study of accident rates per capita by city. Said study was quashed due to "racism".

Guess what they found. Go on, guess.

/yeah, it leaked
//yeah, that stereotype has a basis in fact
///nothing to do with eyes, everything to do with attitude
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had to go pick up my brother at 12AM at LAX over the weekend, there was a goddamn "student driver" car around Terminal 2. Although, that's one farking way to learn...

/yes, I realize it was probably an instructor who only had that car available
//but I can't think of a more inappropriate place to bring a student driver than goddamn LAX
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.