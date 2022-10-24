 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Jack and Jacob are found guilty of reaching out and touching someone   (cleveland.com) divider line
    Followup, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Plea, Donald Trump, Judge, Pleas, President of the United States, Democracy, Electric charge  
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lock them up
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Several states expanded the use of absentee voting to accommodate voters weary of casting their ballots in person at crowded precincts during the coronavirus pandemic."

Proof reading is a lost art.

Or maybe they were, idk.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*CKIN' A!!!!!


++++++1  🤣 🤣 🤣

ha ha ha ha F*CKIN HA
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's nice at least. Not sure why it's Telecommunications Fraud and not Voter Intimidation...

"The calls featured a woman warning voters against being "finessed into giving your private information to the man" and that if they voted by mail, police and debt-collection agencies would use their personal information to arrest them for outstanding warrants or collect outstanding debts, according to court filings. " - TFA

"Spreading false information about voter fraud, official-looking uniforms fraud, voting requirements, or related criminal penalties " - The Law (PDF Fact Sheet)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge."

Felony, b*tches!

Fel-o-ny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay the fark out of Canada you shiats.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is awful! How can we send them money? They'll need to stock up their commissary in prison and pay outrageous fees for phone calls to scam other suckers.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, face a maximum of a year in prison after they pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of telecommunications fraud.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez said the men also agreed to pay the maximum fine of $2,500 as part of the plea deal. Prosecutors dismissed 14 counts of telecommunications and bribery as part of the deal.

A maximum of one year in prison and a $2500 fine? That's it? That's an outrageously light sentence for massive election interference on this scale.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a lawyer, so I've never heard of a fifth degree charge. I looked it up and it sounds farking heinous. Can anyone clarify?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only going to be when we send death squads to the people working the scam call centers that things will improve.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey guys, check out my new Instagram pic taken from Cell Block D."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you hear me now?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: lock them up


Or $2500 fines. Because that'll show em.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, the GOP will end up supporting felon voting reform simply so that any of their apparatchiks can cast ballots. It's awfully strange though that, in the Party of Law and Order, it's a badge of honor to have at least one felony to your name.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a minor fine and probably something like 30 days home arrest and probation after that.

Well that's sure to deter the next group.  Expect much more of this in the future
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have happened to a more pathetic excuse for oxygen consumption.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 650x1500]

Stay the fark out of Canada you shiats.


I learned that some crimes, while not felonies in the US, are felonies in canuckiatan.  So fark them. I didn't want entry into your frozen hellscape anyways. And you losers never found ALL my drugs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Put a phone in their cell.  No out going calls but just robocalls. And they get a "mild" electro shock until they answer it.  Also MCI Mike screams "answer it!" From the cell next door.

5000 volts is mild, right?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Burkman needs his face rearranged.  Like Picasso rearranged.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the ideal time to launch my new service, MockaConvict.com. For a low monthly fee, we will anonymously send them regular letters with the Nelson HaHa image and a short message.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't they get busted for some sort of fraud every six months or so? How are they not constantly in jail?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, as with convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza, they are now convinced felon Jacob Would and convicted felon Jack Burkman.

/Would also accept "admitted felon"
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the next gop potus will just pardon these assholes
 
KCinPA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A year in prison and a $2500 max fine. WTF? 10 years and $250,000 sounds more like it
 
tnpir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

poconojoe: lock them up


And beat the f*ck out of them while they're in there.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Don't they get busted for some sort of fraud every six months or so? How are they not constantly in jail?


I really hope this question is sarcastic and not the result of having your eyes closed for the past few decades
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See, Eeyores? Justice is being served.
 
