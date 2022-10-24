 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Your defense contractors can't meet quotas because you've gotten your country crushed with sanctions. Should you: C) Dress like a Nazi and threaten them with prison
    Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin, Russia, President of Russia, Tank, T-90, country's main tank plant, Boris Yeltsin  
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're running out of other things to try.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Because they're running out of other things to try.


Well, there's a sudden and timely push in the US to stop helping Ukraine, so they've got that going for them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he order the killing of a certain moose and squirrel during that visit?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't decide which would be the worse shame: (1) A conflagration in that factory
(2) The tanks all get produced. Without operational fire control systems.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hoblit: Because they're running out of other things to try.

Well, there's a sudden and timely push in the US to stop helping Ukraine, so they've got that going for them.


Yeah. We're still allowing Oligarchs to freely and directly buy our politicians straight up.

We should be vowing to see Russia ground to farking powder, instead we have most of the right and a bought chunk of the left wanting us to suck Putin's cock. It ought to be farking criminal.

But then again half of America worships Russia and thinks they're strong and we're weak. LOL.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, spend loads of money and resources building modern examples of early 20th century vehicles meant to overcome trench warfare that can easily be dispatched with a small portable weapons system that costs a fraction of what these tanks cost.

Please proceed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
B..b..b..it we are not getting our steel allotments and our men are being conscripted, sir.   Yes.  I will report to the gulag.  Yes sir.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Threatening charges for not meeting production goals is some serious Soviet shiat.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been assured by top minds on fark dot com that the sanctions aren't working.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was the quality prior to threats of not meeting production goals:

i.redd.itView Full Size


I doubt the Ukranians are worried about towing away more tanks with tractors.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: half of America worships Russia


82% think he's a war criminal.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: This was the quality prior to threats of not meeting production goals:

[i.redd.it image 710x1500]

I doubt the Ukranians are worried about towing away more tanks with tractors.


One of the very, very few uses of the triple ? that is in fact more than justified, I would have accepted as many question marks as the inspector had time to draw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Try a reverse 1984/emperors new clothes
"You must deliver 30 tanks this month."
"We delivered 50. Right over there. They have special armor that's makes them invisible to idiots."
"....oh...over there.  Yes, I see them. Good job comrade."
 
KB202
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are the people with the weapons really the people you want to challenge and threaten?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why we shouldn't let wealthy people be in charge, they always threaten people with pain and suffering if a person doesn't meet an impossible quota, but if those people do the impossible, they are demanded to go higher for the next quarter without bonus nor acknowledgment of that success.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KB202: Are the people with the weapons really the people you want to challenge and threaten?


If they are Russian weapons, then yes.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hoblit: Because they're running out of other things to try.

Well, there's a sudden and timely push in the US to stop helping Ukraine, so they've got that going for them.



Get stuffed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: This was the quality prior to threats of not meeting production goals:

[i.redd.it image 710x1500]

I doubt the Ukranians are worried about towing away more tanks with tractors.


The shell go through middle, what is problem?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dress like a Nazi and threaten them with prison

STOP! Marjorie Taylor Green's penis can only get so erect
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great, Russia is LARPing WW II in Ukraine.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of course the people brought up with command economics don't recognize that they're in a rent-state that hasn't had competitive industry because the state mainly exports oil, gas, and platinum. You're not going to find a Russian farm tractor factory because it's been easier to import them. I know they have something resembling an auto industry, but it's higher quality to import stolen.

And I've tried to wrap my mind around why neither Russia or China can't get a wafer fab up to old standards. China has had a few schemes to build a modern fab, but even after sinking billions in they found the buildings were crumbling and the executives had disappeared with all the money and not a single modern chip was made.
 
Decorus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Yes, spend loads of money and resources building modern examples of early 20th century vehicles meant to overcome trench warfare that can easily be dispatched with a small portable weapons system that costs a fraction of what these tanks cost.

Please proceed.


Modern Tanks have systems that stop manpads and drones. This is why the Ukrainians lose so few tanks compared to the Russians.

Also piece of advice for my Russian Comrades your best bet would be to line up all the smart workers with irreplaceable skills and shoot them as a lesson to the other workers. This will speed up production dramatically.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

humanshrapnel: This was the quality prior to threats of not meeting production goals:

[i.redd.it image 710x1500]

I doubt the Ukranians are worried about towing away more tanks with tractors.


But the tank got off the production line and to the front, right?

So, the contractual order fulfilled, and mission accomplished!
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: I can't decide which would be the worse shame: (1) A conflagration in that factory
(2) The tanks all get produced. Without operational fire control systems.


They already were selling incomplete tanks.  Remember the active armor that was just containers filled with cardboard and newspaper?
 
