(Inside Halton)   Naked man charged for playing with his piece. Includes SFW pic of naked guy moments before he's tackled   (insidehalton.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Oakville man, assault charges, Crime, Machine gun, naked arrest incident facing weapons  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they also change the tackle fark
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A surprising lack of machine guns for Oakville.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weapons changes? Where was he hiding that gun?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"A man has been charged with mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon."

I guess we didn't see the entire picture!
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Weapons changes? Where was he hiding that gun?


Wasn't a gun, it was a pipe
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Weapons changes? Where was he hiding that gun?


zompist.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That man looks pink and has a completely round head and no neck.
That man is Mr. Blobby.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For just a minute I thought subby was talking about something else.

Then I realized in sane countries, no one gets arrested for playing with their piece.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oakville?

This is Oshawa behavior.
 
