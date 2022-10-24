 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   There is no sex in the champagne room, but you might get plowed in the parking lot   (wfsb.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, Subby.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stable condition after getting run over by a car several times?  Either it was a toy car or that is one solidly-built dude.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Stable condition after getting run over by a car several times?  Either it was a toy car or that is one solidly-built dude.


Doesn't stable just mean they stopped the bleeding?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MattyBlast: Stable condition after getting run over by a car several times?  Either it was a toy car or that is one solidly-built dude.

Doesn't stable just mean they stopped the bleeding?


Stable = not getting worse.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With helpful pic of a Southington police vehicle.  Why no stock pic of a Honda Accord too?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my buddy coming to visit me in San Francisco. I took him to the strip clubs on Broadway and sent him in with a dollar ('Talk to a Live Nude Girl just $1!')

He comes running out breathlessly, demanding 60 bucks.

"Dude, she's going to take her break and meet me back in the parking lot!"

I gently advised him that there wasn't a parking lot in back and that I was going to save him 60 dollars by not loaning it to him. As he's arguing with me, another guy comes out telling his pals, 'C'mon, shes going to come out the back!'

We wacthed with amusement as they ran around looking for a way behind the building, then being rebuffed by the doorman as he tried angrily to return

I love SF
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Come to the cabaret old chuaaaaahhhh!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hit by a Car
Youtube oKjvNbLEmCE
 
