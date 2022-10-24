 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles) Hero If you see something, cane something
19
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah Gawd, That's Cane's music!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute 🍺🍺🍺
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Her cane shake scares all the crimeboys from the yard.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Her cane shake scares all the crimeboys from the yard.


So it's better then yours?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Bah Gawd, That's Cane's music!


He probably suddenly figured out the car damage was gonna cost a hell of a lot more than was in the purse and went, "Fark this shiat I ain't winning" and bailed.  There's a big line between stealing purses and being willing to just murder little old ladies in the street.

/and you can hurt people pretty damn good with a cane if you put some thought into how you go about it

/for one thing they're always already placed nearly perfectly for a snap-up nut shot
//not that I'd consider doing that to people of course
///that would be mean
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eat hickory!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bartitsu is alive and well it seems.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
GO !, GRANNY !, GO !
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
content.time.comView Full Size


Agreed.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Errrr... I think the presence of a large dog helped.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This Granny is awesome! It coulda been worse as Oakland ranks 10th in this list.

"Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases"

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/surprising-study-shows-cities-with-highest-homicide-rate-increases/
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just want to be Miss Fay when I grow up. Her laugh is FANTASTIC, and her spunk, dear lord.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KCinPA: This Granny is awesome! It coulda been worse as Oakland ranks 10th in this list.

"Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases"

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/surprising-study-shows-cities-with-highest-homicide-rate-increases/


Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming still #1 per capita.
And no signs of slowing down.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: Errrr... I think the presence of a large dog helped.


That dog helped NOT AT ALL. She got there before the dog, and the dog strolled slowly, wagging his tail the whole time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: KCinPA: This Granny is awesome! It coulda been worse as Oakland ranks 10th in this list.

"Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases"

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/surprising-study-shows-cities-with-highest-homicide-rate-increases/

Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming still #1 per capita.
And no signs of slowing down.


You have to understand that tiny brains barely understand gross numbers - let alone statistics that are parsed in per capita terms.
They don't realize that your chance of being murdered is much greater in the Red shiatholes - here just aren't very many people in those places where it sucks to live, so the numbers are small.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:  and you can hurt people pretty damn good with a cane if you put some thought into how you go about it

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Begoggle: KCinPA: This Granny is awesome! It coulda been worse as Oakland ranks 10th in this list.

"Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases"

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/surprising-study-shows-cities-with-highest-homicide-rate-increases/

Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming still #1 per capita.
And no signs of slowing down.

You have to understand that tiny brains barely understand gross numbers - let alone statistics that are parsed in per capita terms.
They don't realize that your chance of being murdered is much greater in the Red shiatholes - here just aren't very many people in those places where it sucks to live, so the numbers are small.


Wyoming? Really

https://www.consumeraffairs.com/homeowners/safest-states-in-the-us.html

https://usafacts.org/articles/which-states-have-the-least-and-most-crime/
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:  and you can hurt people pretty damn good with a cane if you put some thought into how you go about it

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x500]


Is that a cane or a Bat?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KCinPA: jso2897: Begoggle: KCinPA: This Granny is awesome! It coulda been worse as Oakland ranks 10th in this list.

"Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases"

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/surprising-study-shows-cities-with-highest-homicide-rate-increases/

Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming still #1 per capita.
And no signs of slowing down.

You have to understand that tiny brains barely understand gross numbers - let alone statistics that are parsed in per capita terms.
They don't realize that your chance of being murdered is much greater in the Red shiatholes - here just aren't very many people in those places where it sucks to live, so the numbers are small.

Wyoming? Really

https://www.consumeraffairs.com/homeowners/safest-states-in-the-us.html

https://usafacts.org/articles/which-states-have-the-least-and-most-crime/


I was just responding to Begoggle.
If you think what he said was wrong, take it up with him.
 
