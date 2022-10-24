 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Korean Air flight to the Philippines uses novel "Third time's almost a charm" landing technique after bad weather forced two go-arounds. With bonus That's Not Gonna Buff Out video   (bbc.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All 173 crew and passengers were evacuated safely. "

good landing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "All 173 crew and passengers were evacuated safely. "

good landing.


173 crew and passengers evacuated their bowels safely.

And yeah, any landing you can walk away from with a deuce in your shorts is a good landing.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sadly there was no video of the final landing.  Successful because everyone walked away
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: KarmicDisaster: "All 173 crew and passengers were evacuated safely. "

good landing.

173 crew and passengers evacuated their bowels safely.

And yeah, any landing you can walk away from with a deuce in your shorts is a good landing.


Depends
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TOGA! TOGA! TOGA!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kkinnison: sadly there was no video of the final landing.  Successful because everyone walked away


Might have been nothing to see, landing ILS in zero viz.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that's reassuring. I flew that exact plane on that exact route in August, and I'm going back in November.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any landing you live through long enough to file a lawsuit is a good one, I guess.
 
mtrac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The crew:

dailydot.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why the long face?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Airbus? Ah yes.

The plane couldn't land itself in those conditions. Nobody on board seems to have been able to either.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Well, that's reassuring. I flew that exact plane on that exact route in August, and I'm going back in November.


Have fun flying this exact plane again.
 
