(NBC New York)   "Boos and screams" overshadowed announcement of plan to open streets for Halloween, leaving local council members unsure whether the hecklers opposed the plan or were just getting started on their Halloween celebration early   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
16 Comments
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Trick-or-Streets is going to be an incredible night of safe, healthy fun"

Trick *or* streets?  That doesn't have to be a choice, and it usually isn't.  Most tricks get negotiated on the streets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They put boulders in the streets, it's hard for the emergency vehicles to get to the sick people.

The neat part is that fire engines can drive through lawns just as well.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Less kids hiat with cars seems like a good thing. But then again, less covid deaths seemed like a good thing too, and convenience and expedience ended up being worth a lot of lives, more than I would have expected.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you know what would be waaaaaaay safer?  not starting TorT until 6:30pm, when most people who work normal business hours are home and no longer driving to their homes.  There isn't a single year when, despite riding my brake all the way through my neighborhood i need to slam it down to avoid some idiot's crotchfruit who is allowed to run around like an idiot's crotchfruit.

farking up the normal early evening traffic flow is just going to make it worse.

when i was a kid TorT didn't start until after dark and since parents weren't driving around playing imaginary-pedo hunter there were no cars on the streets.  exactly none of the kids in my neighborhood, school or any of my relatives were ever hit by a car on Halloween.  if you were TotTing in the 80s i'd bet the same goes for you.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Less kids hiat with cars seems like a good thing. But then again, less covid deaths seemed like a good thing too, and convenience and expedience ended up being worth a lot of lives, more than I would have expected.


This post made Stannis Baratheon cry.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The city restricts vehicles from driving on certain streets, and supporters say this has led to a significant decrease in the number of traffic accidents and vehicle/pedestrian collisions.

These supporters don't seem to understand correlation versus causation.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: They put boulders in the streets, it's hard for the emergency vehicles to get to the sick people.

The neat part is that fire engines can drive through lawns just as well.


All the photos I can find off NYC open streets show simple barricades or large orange cones, Either of which can be moved easily enough.

assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Child pedestrian deaths go through the roof on Halloween. Every year. Close the streets and these disingenuous jackass protestors can just deal with it & die mad.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
it's b/c all these neighborhoods are poorly planned/designed.  the only way to get anywhere an adult wants to go is by car.  but the streets are narrow and have tiny or no sidewalks and no bike paths, and probably poor lighting after dark.

all of it just needs to be razed to the ground and rebuilt in an expanded grid with mass transit, modern street layouts, etc built into it.  but thats financially and just physically infeasible.  so instead we do this nonsense where we drive cars for 16 hours then ban them for 8.  and act like we did somethign amazing by "reducing accidents by 1/3rd!" when obviously we banned card for 1/3rd of the day lol
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: through the roof


It looks like it's barely larger than late September, which is probably the point at which parents give up on dropping their kids off every morning.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just 4 hours of the night, on one night of the year, so little kids don't get hurt or killed. Why do people have to be such trash about that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's just 4 hours of the night, on one night of the year, so little kids don't get hurt or killed. Why do people have to be such trash about that.


Normally it's the chamber of commerce/business alliance types complaining because main streets get shut down.  At least in small towns.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oopsboom: it's b/c all these neighborhoods are poorly planned/designed.  the only way to get anywhere an adult wants to go is by car.  but the streets are narrow and have tiny or no sidewalks and no bike paths, and probably poor lighting after dark.

all of it just needs to be razed to the ground and rebuilt in an expanded grid with mass transit, modern street layouts, etc built into it.  but thats financially and just physically infeasible.  so instead we do this nonsense where we drive cars for 16 hours then ban them for 8.  and act like we did somethign amazing by "reducing accidents by 1/3rd!" when obviously we banned card for 1/3rd of the day lol


By car? In New York City? Surely you jest.
Plenty of infrastructure, too.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregInIndy: [Fark user image 425x404]

Child pedestrian deaths go through the roof on Halloween. Every year. Close the streets and these disingenuous jackass protestors can just deal with it & die mad.


from the WP article from which that graphic was pulled.
A Washington Post analysis found that 54 pedestrians younger than 18 were struck and killed by an automobile on Halloween from 2004 through 2018. That compares with 16 on a typical day.

ok so 54deaths/14years= 3.86 deaths per Halloween compared to "16 on a typical day".

Either their writing or their math sucks.  Probably both, it is the WP after-all. Also can we get a copy of that graph w/o the black bar obscuring the data?
 
wetrat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The city restricts vehicles from driving on certain streets, and supporters say this has led to a significant decrease in the number of traffic accidents and vehicle/pedestrian collisions.

These supporters don't seem to understand correlation versus causation.


I really hope this is snark but it's hard to tell these days.
 
