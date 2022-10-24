 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Clock is just flashing 12:00 at this point
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eugene'slament
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arsenal street...

Classic.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, lets get the obligatory truckloads of tots & pears ready for shipment and a NRA rep out to see if the weapons of everyday life destruction are okay.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a minute I thought it was the doomsday clock.

Then thought it was weird the news would be coming from some local news outlet.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the news of the shooting was breaking, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, "Help us Jesus."

Well -- did he help?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He just hung there, nailed to a cross. As always.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only six injuries, no fatalities (yet)? Guess he tried to walk the bullets in.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only a few miles from there. Given all the violence in the city, I'm not shocked to see it spill over into schools, but it still sucks.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No deaths?  I'm surprised it even made the news at this point.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performance art school means that finally the right can factually state that one of the victims might also be an actor.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police said they don't know the genders or ages of the victims or how many are students or staff."

I was going to say "That's some mighty fine policework there, Lou!", but then I realized that Uvalde lowered the bar to the point that there isn't actually one...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered when the St Louis question of "What school did you go to?" would drive someone too far.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's alex jones's take on this scene?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: What's alex jones's take on this scene?


You'll have to pay him a billion dollars to get it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus usually waits for important things like deciding who wins a sportsball game or helping the trailer park lady hit the scratch off for $50.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 steps closer to the repeal of 2A.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a horse with a broken leg so I shot it, now it has a broken leg and a gunshot wound. I don't know what the gunshot was for, I guess it helps with the healing process.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"What kind of a name for a gun nut, is Wayne LaPierre?!"

George Carlin on the NRA
Youtube TPDuYXGAuBw
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's awesome.  And sad.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

False.  I rarely if ever hear/see religious people asking "why didn't god ______". It skips straight ahead to either asking it to help them deal with the aftermath a/o explaining it away as some variation on it 'working in ways we cannot understand'

The second character's dialog is still right though.  Engage with farking reality.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex Jones isn't real.   He's a crisis actor to distract people from all the Republican shiatgibboning.  Study it out, people!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Help us Jesus!"

Jesus - You could perhaps make it harder to obtain a gun.

"Fark you Jesus!!"
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fourteen and a half decillion to go.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends that work for a couple of school districts local to me, including a district that I used to work for.  Those districts have instituted policies that just about all doors are required to be locked during instructional hours.  I think the only exceptions are the doors into the multi-toilet restrooms, and for high schools, during the passing-periods.

The district I used to work for had already done some outdoor remodeling to limit where incoming visitors to get to without passing through the front offices as control-points, and as I left they were remodeling the front offices themselves to add a physical barrier between the entrance lobby and the front office staff, such that someone couldn't so readily intimidate their way in by getting a receptionist to buzz them through.

Part of what complicates this, when this district was founded it was all open-campus, kids who lived sufficiently close could even walk home for lunch, and most of the elementary schools feature outdoor access as the primary way in to the classrooms.  The designs for the schools are simply not conducive to security.  And really they shouldn't have to be if our government policies and laws were sane.

/in the good old days, us IT staff would almost sneak-in and do guerrella tech support
//where no one would know that we'd been there, so no one would "while you're here..." to us to jump the workorder queue
///that's obviously long gone at this point
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Uuuuuuunited States of MURRRRCA!

Best country in the world!!!!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point the clock is 40 years past being dumped in a landfill and covered with several metric tons of ick.
 
tchjdaedn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Wife works at BJH, said 3 DOA.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ah, fall. Nice cool breeze in the air.  Leaves changing. School back in session. The sound of gunfire ringing through the halls. Just a magical time of year.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boomers don't know how to fix this either.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
St. Louis, Missouri

Our cops shoot back!

Good job on this one guys!
 
Floki
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From the same website:

Related Articles
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
Man is fatally shot late Saturday on Era Avenue
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Well, they are baby steps.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, and all the guns are supposed to be (now) to save "us" from tyrants ...and yet

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

After just one prayer? It usually takes a bunch more than that! And some thoughts, too! You can't forget the thoughts!
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That's because usually when a religious person gets to the, "why didn't god..." stage, it finally dawns on them that either 1) there is no god, or 2) god doesn't intervene.

And that's how a religious person becomes an irreligious person.  And they no longer speak much about god because they realize that there really isn't any point.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yikes.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goddamn I love being a morning drunk. First: god is a farking joke/lie
Second: start shooting republicans preemptively, as they are stupid and worthless
Third: start shooting the supreme court for fun
Fourth: I don't give a fark, it's a civil war for all the redhats, bring the fight to their doorstep. With lead and explosives.
/fark this I'm too drunk to say anything other than kill redneck useless squat truck, needledick, coal rolling, cummins sticker having, cousin farking, red state, magabiatch, wanna be, meal team 6, sissies.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure I'll get a day or 7 off from the red hat biatch mods.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yep, ive never seen a religious person go "why didnt god..."
its always "all those kids died b/c it was gods plan, so you should be happy!"

fark the religious.
 
MZach42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'm so sorry for your wife.  My day at work is hard because I can't get Apple to publish my mobile update.  I can't imagine what hers is like.  Sending virtual hugs to my kid at SLU.
 
abbarach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
oopsboom:
yep, ive never seen a religious person go "why didnt god..."
its always "all those kids died b/c it was gods plan, so you should be happy!"

fark the religious.

Religion: because it's easier to say "God's Plan" than to have any self-introspection...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yikes.  I'm sorry your wife has to go through that.  Shoulda been the shooter that came through those ER doors DOA.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like how the news station ends the article by saying "We're not a shiatty state" by comparing their shooting numbers to their neighbors

The data shows that 14 people have been shot to death at schools in Missouri over the past 50 years. About 30 people have been injured.
During that same time period, 32 people have been shot to death at schools in Illinois and another 100 were injured.

without mentioning that Illinois has double the population.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I believe in God, I also believe humans are capable of free will and that we make a ton of horrible choices.  I don't blame God for humans doing horrible stuff.  I do try to love folks and help out when bad things happen, though; perhaps we can all agree to do that regardless of what we believe and we might end up making the world a better place.
 
Floki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

There's also another way The Believer resolves the cognitive dissonance of the tragedy:

I am so grateful to God and blessed that I survived.

It makes The Believer to imagine that this god singled them out for safety.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



/sorry.
//Guess gun control is still pie in the sky wishful thinking, huh?
 
