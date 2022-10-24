 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Pakistani journalist flees his country for Kenya to avoid reprisals after criticizing Pakistan's powerful military leaders. He ends up getting got at a police roadblock in Nairobi in a case of mistaken identity. No word on his appointment in Samara   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Ironic, Pakistan, Punjab, Arshad Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, senior Pakistani journalist, President of Pakistan, left Pakistan  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who collects paper in Afghanistan to write on to begin with?

/who gives a sh*t about Pakistan?
//wat?
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting got?
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moroni not available for comment, due to being hospitalized for møøse bites.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My 7 year old uses the phrases "get got" and "got got" which seems crazy to me because it didn't really exist as a phrase 25 years ago.

This is 23 years old.
Got
Youtube pUjlMgYCUSI
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?


I had a friend from Pakistan who really enjoyed it there. He wasnt a hardcore taliban Muslim, he loved to drink and party & would tell some crazy stories about him and his friends from over there. He was only here cause his parents moved and he moved back after college. It just depends on how you grew up I guess. 1 mans shiathole is another mans paradise 🤷‍♂
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?


Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?

Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?


Aren't all countries beautiful though?  Well, besides Uruguay.  That's right, Uruguay!  I'm calling you out Uruguay!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?

Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?

Aren't all countries beautiful though?  Well, besides Uruguay.  That's right, Uruguay!  I'm calling you out Uruguay!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who gets the "appointment in Sammara" reference?
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*Samarra, that is.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?

Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?

Aren't all countries beautiful though?  Well, besides Uruguay.  That's right, Uruguay!  I'm calling you out Uruguay!


well played
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Missicat: Am I the only one who gets the "appointment in Sammara" reference?


the cruelty free fashion house?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?

Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?

Aren't all countries beautiful though?  Well, besides Uruguay.  That's right, Uruguay!  I'm calling you out Uruguay!


Damn right! If they had an L in the name and have all the letters for ugly. With enough bows left over for Wales.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Missicat: Am I the only one who gets the "appointment in Sammara" reference?


I think I learned it from Nassim Taleb, but don't just explain it to the hoi palloi. Make them work to get the reference.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a merchant in Bagdad who sent his servant to market to buy provisions and in a little while the servant came back, white and trembling, and said, Master, just now when I was in the marketplace I was jostled by a woman in the crowd and when I turned I saw it was Death that jostled me.  She looked at me and made a threatening gesture, now, lend me your horse, and I will ride away from this city and avoid my fate.  I will go to Samarra and there Death will not find me.  The merchant lent him his horse, and the servant mounted it, and he dug his spurs in its flanks and as fast as the horse could gallop he went.  Then the merchant went down to the marketplace and he saw me standing in the crowd and he came to me and said, Why did you make a threating gesture to my servant when you saw him this morning?  That was not a threatening gesture, I said, it was only a start of surprise.  I was astonished to see him in Bagdad, for I had an appointment with him tonight in Samarra.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WTF auto correct? Vowels. God, I hate the modern world. I think I'm gonna move to Paraguay.
 
Bondith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Missicat: Am I the only one who gets the "appointment in Sammara" reference?


I came to compliment Subby on the excellent reference.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?


People who enjoy beef curry.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Hinged: Who would want to live in Pakistan to begin with?

Pakistan is a beautiful country... i guess you don't think people should live in beautiful places?


https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/tackling-violence-against-women-in-pakistan#:~:text=In%20Pakistan%20it%20is%20estimated,%2C%20a%20UK%2Dbased%20organisation.

"In Pakistan it is estimated that up to 400 women experience acid attacks every year, most committed by their husbands or in-laws."

Now go put some real bleach in your eyes.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My 7 year old uses the phrases "get got" and "got got" which seems crazy to me because it didn't really exist as a phrase 25 years ago.

This is 23 years old.
[YouTube video: Got]


I heard it a lot in north Dakota in the 80's. It's been around for at least that long. I get got all the time.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WTF auto correct? Vowels. God, I hate the modern world. I think I'm gonna move to Paraguay.


I think auto correct has become sentient and is just screwing with us now.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope the Pakistani security forces buys this well planned ploy and he lives out his life in peace in Kenya.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Missicat: Am I the only one who gets the "appointment in Sammara" reference?


Nope. But. I would have swore it was spelled different. But. I can't spell. 😆
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wickedragon: I hope the Pakistani security forces buys this well planned ploy and he lives out his life in peace in Kenya.


Nice thought, but my money is on "Pakistani intelligence bribed a few Kenyan cops to stage an incident.

"The car he was in"....I'm curious...was he driving?  Was the driver shot?

/devil's always in the details
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Missicat: Schmerd1948: WTF auto correct? Vowels. God, I hate the modern world. I think I'm gonna move to Paraguay.

I think auto correct has become sentient and is just screwing with us now.


Between the predictive typing and autocorrect I've been letting some malapropism and spoonerism into my typing.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.