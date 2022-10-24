 Skip to content
(Vogue)   Vogue offers you 23 Halloween dress-up ideas inspired by famous people. You could go as Pete Davidson, Harry Styles in drag, Liz Truss the quitter, or Carrie Bradshaw. Bonus: Kevin Bacon and his goats   (vogue.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Dress, Dress-Up, Costume, Halloween, Paper doll, year's buzziest moments, far easier trio option, Emma D'Arcy  
OffBeatCN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can anyone lend me a few goats?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Cotton Candy machine will be working overtime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say Douge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Styles dressed as a paper airplane
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete Davidson costume

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could go as slutty Pete Davidson, slutty Harry Styles in drag, slutty Liz Truss the quitter, or slutty Carrie Bradshaw. Bonus: Slutty Kevin Bacon.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OffBeatCN: Can anyone lend me a few goats?


4p? Oh, not groats.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pete Davidson costume

[Fark user image 334x339]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: You could go as slutty Pete Davidson, slutty Harry Styles in drag, slutty Liz Truss the quitter, or slutty Carrie Bradshaw. Bonus: Slutty Kevin Bacon.


...or Frog.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more sure than ever that I am not Vogue people
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but why?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Leftovers!
 
OffBeatCN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: You could go as slutty Pete Davidson, slutty Harry Styles in drag, slutty Liz Truss the quitter, or slutty Carrie Bradshaw. Bonus: Slutty Kevin Bacon.


keyword #slutty
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably cheaper to be the head of lettuce.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You could go as Kevin Spacey.  Word has it he's popular with teen boys.  Must be all those video games he used to star in.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vogue is just inferior Teen Vogue at this point.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've got my costume all ready to go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: You could go as slutty Pete Davidson, slutty Harry Styles in drag, slutty Liz Truss the quitter, or slutty Carrie Bradshaw. Bonus: Slutty Kevin Bacon.


Isn't Slutty Pete Davidson just Pete Davidson?
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Leftovers!

Leftovers!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you're a reasonably attractive woman, just show as much skin as possible and you're good to go.  You're going as "woman who wears slutty costumes".

If you're a guy, or maybe an average woman, you're going to need to work a little harder on the concept than reading a listicle.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look, of I could go as Olivia Wilde, or Tessa Thompson, or Rosario Dawson, or Natalie Dormer...

... Actually, I'd probably never stop looking in the mirror, so scratch that.

/Also, I'm a dude, and can't pull off drag.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pete Davidson should do something that would really blow peoples' minds.  Go for halloween as either Doctor Who, or as Tristan Farnon, or as Campion.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If you're a reasonably attractive woman, just show as much skin as possible and you're good to go.  You're going as "woman who wears slutty costumes".

If you're a guy, or maybe an average woman, you're going to need to work a little harder on the concept than reading a listicle.


Guys can be slutty, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Slutty Carrie Bradshaw? That's redundant. If you look like SJP, go as her character from Hocus Pocus. The first movie, not the sequel.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They wrote an article on dressing up as another person? What does that even look like in practice?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Slutty Carrie Bradshaw? That's redundant. If you look like SJP, go as her character from Hocus Pocus. The first movie, not the sequel.


I thought she was pretty nice looking in Striking Distance:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All of those years being told" just be yourself" and now you want me to dress up with somebody else? I wish you people would make up your mind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: baronbloodbath: Leftovers!

Leftovers!

[Fark user image 587x328]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: bingethinker: Slutty Carrie Bradshaw? That's redundant. If you look like SJP, go as her character from Hocus Pocus. The first movie, not the sequel.

I thought she was pretty nice looking in Striking Distance:

I thought she was pretty nice looking in Striking Distance:

[c8.alamy.com image 343x540]


She was fairly young, that usually adds to someone's attractiveness.  No surgery or makeup can really fake it convincingly.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Kevin Bacon have pigs instead goats?  Sales campaign is RIGHT THERE!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't care as long as the word slutty appears first. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
