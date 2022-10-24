 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman stunned after spotting 'alien' in back seat of car on Google Earth. She probably zoomed in too much, Subby can tell by the pixels   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Horror film, Google Earth, Google, supposed extra-terrestrial being, Crystal Patterson, Automobile, Paranormal television, English-language films  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a street dome light
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Woman doesn't understand image artifacting or stitching together 3d views from a moving perspective. Next, at 11...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a Pareidolian.

They're everywhere, if you look carefully enough.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait until she finds out about the giant flying guitar case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
jesus christ.
 
roydrj
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I see a dog in the back seat.  Since article or story this is about the back seat, the front seat doesn't concern us.....
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually look more like your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man.
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gobsmacked?!?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Actually look more like your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Uber FO.

Four stars. Would have given 5 but it took him 24 parsecs on the Kessel run.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did she know he's an alien? Maybe he was born on earth. Heaven knows they've been here long enough.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I cant believe that drunk was so mean to you Maam. Can I get you a cup of tea or a banana for your monkey?
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's just Carl. Nothing to be worried about.
 
gbv23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
a street lamp
Youtube 0JbD71LGpVQ
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x586]


The coffee stains on that car seat do look like an alien if you squint.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think one of the most fun towns I have ever been to was Roswell. Seemed like everyone that lived there and even the businesses embraced the aliens thing. The UFO museum is pretty cool as well.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.