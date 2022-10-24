 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The Department of Justice on Monday will announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," it said in a statement, without naming the entity. 1:30pm et announcement   (nbcnews.com) divider line
155
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, Police, Attorney General Merrick Garland, United States, Assistant Attorney General, Prosecution, FBI Director Christopher Wray  
•       •       •

1376 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Oct 2022 at 11:10 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



155 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi or Russia?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


And how many Republicans will be tied up with the people under investigation?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


Definitely not related to anyone named Donald Trump.

/please FSM let me be horribly wrong
//Team Eeyore.jpg
///ANGH
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?

And how many Republicans will be tied up with the people under investigation?


√(-1)
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?

Definitely not related to anyone named Donald Trump.

/please FSM let me be horribly wrong
//Team Eeyore.jpg
///ANGH


I'm placing my bets on Russia, I'm placing my hopes on TFG, but at this point I think we all know better
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


Ha, it's actually about Iranians because of course it will be
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


OldRod: And how many Republicans will be tied up with the people under investigation?


Yup.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A nation-state actor in the United States."

Misha Flynn?  Manafort?  Rudy?

whynotall.jpg
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


Por que no los dos?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?

Ha, it's actually about Iranians because of course it will be


What's the odds look like on North Korea?  I might throw a buck on some long-odds action.

/China maybe?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


If it's anything other than those, I just can't.

"We'll see Iran in court!" would fit this timeline perfectly.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?


Do you really think they'd piss off the Saudis before the election unless the Dems are either writing off the election or think the electorate will pay attention to the news and not the price of gas and diesel?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China may also be in the mix.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?

If it's anything other than those, I just can't.

"We'll see Iran in court!" would fit this timeline perfectly.


Iran makes sense, what with the protests over there. Can't piss off the Sauds, can't go after Russia like that right now because election, ditto Sauds if it's TFG, who else is on the list?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't you all feel silly when it turns out to be a Cuban cigar smuggling ring.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: China may also be in the mix.


Oh man if it ties in to Mrs Turtle then they'll be giving TFG a gift.  Goddamn it so much.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me down for $1 on Lithuania!

Someday that'll pay off... and then I'll be rich!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Won't you all feel silly when it turns out to be a Cuban cigar smuggling ring.


Nah, it's Canada smuggling in discount drugs and maple syrup to influence the election.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!


The sporadic earthquakes under Lake Erie really are from the Fraggles tunneling under from Canada to invade us.  I knew it!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Uchiha_Cycliste: Won't you all feel silly when it turns out to be a Cuban cigar smuggling ring.

Nah, it's Canada smuggling in discount drugs and maple syrup to influence the election.


Dastardly, eh!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What I suspected - it was Melania all along.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

null: eurotrader: Saudi or Russia?

Do you really think they'd piss off the Saudis before the election unless the Dems are either writing off the election or think the electorate will pay attention to the news and not the price of gas and diesel?


The Saudi angle would be interesting if it there is a proof of conspiracy. Otherwise, I'm putting money on Russia as always.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.


Don't forget the sanctions against Mexico because Taco Bell screwed up the order and gave Hillary an extra taco.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

null: Uchiha_Cycliste: If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.

Don't forget the sanctions against Mexico because Taco Bell screwed up the order and gave Hillary an extra taco.


They should have arrested her for having her own hot sauce in her purse. The nerve of some people.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

null: Uchiha_Cycliste: If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.

Don't forget the sanctions against Mexico because Taco Bell screwed up the order and gave Hillary an extra taco.


s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The goddamn Russians?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is he gonna do anything about it?
 
vevolis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've been dissapointed enough to know not to change into a distressed pair of underwear at this point in anticipation of some satisfying justice, but I'll keep a plastic bag handy in case things go off the rails.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kudayta: The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!


Close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are the Smiths reforming?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: null: Uchiha_Cycliste: If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.

Don't forget the sanctions against Mexico because Taco Bell screwed up the order and gave Hillary an extra taco.

They should have arrested her for having her own hot sauce in her purse. The nerve of some people.


Worse, it's Texas Pete which is actually made in Commie North Carolina!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kudayta: The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!


We're all going to be sorry
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Australia's Rupert Murdoch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "A nation-state actor in the United States."

Misha Flynn?  Manafort?  Rudy?

whynotall.jpg


Isn't this announcement going to be about someone from a foreign country, hence none of those three are implicated?

/They should all be in jail though.
//Not expecting anything exciting, will stream it anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet it's those god damn Newfoundlanders again!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew it! Mexico really did pay for the wall and now they're trying to find all the money.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
October
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jewish space lasers, half life 3, confirmed
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the actor in the US, or merely the activity?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kudayta: The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Explicit cat dislikes your vagueness

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF?@!
It was supposed to be this one:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: kudayta: The Canadian Conspiracy is about to be unmasked!

We're all going to be sorry


You mean soory. ;)
 
RasIanI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: What I suspected - it was Melania all along.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All sorts of good news comin' out of Texas!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: Uchiha_Cycliste: null: Uchiha_Cycliste: If this were the GOP led justice department it would be sanctions against Ukraine for killing Russian peace keeping forces vacationing in Ukraine.

Don't forget the sanctions against Mexico because Taco Bell screwed up the order and gave Hillary an extra taco.

They should have arrested her for having her own hot sauce in her purse. The nerve of some people.

Worse, it's Texas Pete which is actually made in Commie North Carolina!


I'm amused that the "texas" brand is so bad that sales for something go up when you learn something is *not* made in Texas.
 
Displayed 50 of 155 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.