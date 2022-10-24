 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) NewsFlash ♫ Sunak Sunak Sun ♫   (theguardian.com) divider line
108
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

2451 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Oct 2022 at 9:24 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

108 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Classic
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can he outlive a head of lettuce?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will he last longer than 1 Truss (4.1 Scaramuccis)?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn you, subby. I don't need that earworm to start my week.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this a Diwali miracle?

/no, it is not
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Knowing nothing about this fella, should we bet on a cabbage, a radish, or custard?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finally, a super rich guy gets a break.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What song am I to sing this to, Subby?

Black Hole Sun?
Here Comes the Sun?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He actually seems to be intelligent and somewhat sane. Let's see how this goes.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well played, subs, well played.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This'll work. Tory men always do a better job when they're handed something with no work whatsoever because it was their turn.

Anything else is surprising and scary to them
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still no general election, huh? I wonder how many government shakeups they'll have before letting the voters have their say.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good luck!

/LOLOLOLOLOL
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This has a whole "New Coke" feel to it, where it was all planned and expected from the beginning, but the idiot masses think they got rid of something bad and horrible.
 
Mukster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How long before it's Sunakdown?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At minimum it's neat he's the first Prime Minister of Color
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Still no general election, huh? I wonder how many government shakeups they'll have before letting the voters have their say.


Not until they absolutely must. So, January 2025.
 
jayphat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wasn't he the one who presented the disastrous fiscal policy that crashed the pound?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jayphat: Wasn't he the one who presented the disastrous fiscal policy that crashed the pound?


No, that was Kwasi Kwarteng
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Knowing nothing about this fella, should we bet on a cabbage, a radish, or custard?


A piece of naan not going moldy
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we throw some Tories in prison like the Indians did with the Tunak Tunak guy?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: What song am I to sing this to, Subby?

Black Hole Sun?
Here Comes the Sun?


Tunak Tunak Tun - Daler Mehndi|Official Video|Sanjeev Anand|Shahab Allahabadi|Yogesh
Youtube vTIIMJ9tUc8


This was popular on the internets around, oh, 2003 or so?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...as well as backing the controversial "eat out to help out" initiative that some blamed for fuelling a further wave of infections.

prudes
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: At minimum it's neat he's the first Prime Minister of Color


The UK never had an Indian-born PM before?

// I guess it's the one thing they didn't bring back from there
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He actually seems to be intelligent and somewhat sane. Let's see how this goes.


he's a Tory commited to Brexit...

your standards for "somewhat sane" are obviously different than mine
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He actually seems to be intelligent and somewhat sane. Let's see how this goes.


Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me 7 or 8 times, shame on immigrants! They're ruining this country!
 
misantropo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
King Chuckie must be beside himself because a WASP with a WASPy name is not going to be PM.  It's a *gasp* man with a weird name of Indian descent who came from Kenya!

/Yes Chuckie is racist.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh
 
technoblogical
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see what tax cuts he introduces!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how the UKIP folks are handling this.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"We followed our own internal, completely undemocratic, process to appoint Liz Truss, but that wasn't who our MPs wanted to win, so we have invented a new process to guarantee that the candidate that we wanted to win previously does actually win this time."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

technoblogical: I can't wait to see what tax cuts he introduces!


I assume he's keeping on Hunt as Chancellor, though who knows...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Handsome guy.  Let's hope he's not an asshole.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: "We followed our own internal, completely undemocratic, process to appoint Liz Truss, but that wasn't who our MPs wanted to win, so we have invented a new process to guarantee that the candidate that we wanted to win previously does actually win this time."


A new even more undemocratic process!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An historic win for diversity: they chose someone born to obscene generational wealth.

// Shamelessly stolen from my red-lit headline submission.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Handsome guy.  Let's hope he's not an asshole.


He's a Conservative so...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: At minimum it's neat he's the first Prime Minister of Color


Thatcher was the female Prime Minister, we saw how that went...

Tories gonna Tory
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is Brexit over now?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, the good thing for all those Brexiteers is they won't have to worry about "foreigners" or immigrants with funny sounding names lording over them, anymore. <sarcasm alert>
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't you think he looks tired?
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm guessing we'll find out that he enjoys exposing himself to barnyard animals by the end of the week.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Knowing nothing about this fella, should we bet on a cabbage, a radish, or custard?


Lets see.

Elite schools
Goldman Sachs
Hedge fund manager
Married money - wife doesn't pay taxes
Only gave up his green card when dual citizenship was exposed and was a problem for his political aspirations

Just what the English need
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Handsome guy.  Let's hope he's not an asshole.


Well he's a former Goldman Sachs hedge fund manager, so....
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
so the brexit folks got themselves a POC as PM ? Are they going to freak the F out like Trumpers would ?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: NewportBarGuy: He actually seems to be intelligent and somewhat sane. Let's see how this goes.

he's a Tory commited to Brexit...

your standards for "somewhat sane" are obviously different than mine


Well, it was him or Boris... they were f*cked either way.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't wait for No 10 going into No 10, should be by spring.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Well, the good thing for all those Brexiteers is they won't have to worry about "foreigners" or immigrants with funny sounding names lording over them, anymore. <sarcasm alert>


149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh good they brought out another deck chair. This should keep the Titanic afloat.
 
AnyName
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TUNAK TUNAK TUN METAL VERSION | Bloodywood Feat. Bonde do Metaleiro |
Youtube APK2iGKK7gs
 
Displayed 50 of 108 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.