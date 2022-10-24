 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida Charter Schools receive public funding but are independently managed, which allows them the academic freedom to teach topics such as the Auschwitz Soccer Club and cinema, or the fact that Eve was a man and Adam was gay   (clickorlando.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Teacher, Hillsborough County, Florida, High school, School types, Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County school officials, Education, Charter school  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2022 at 5:00 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course she was a man. She was cloned from A's rib, how could she be anything else than a man?

Unless she somehow had magic surgery
 
Tentacle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You mean Adam and Steve?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjjt: Well of course she was a man. She was cloned from A's rib, how could she be anything else than a man?

Unless she somehow had magic surgery


Well, it had to be magic surgery, since it was performed by a sky wizard
 
Daraymann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So Eve was the first to self identify as female?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Regardless of subby's freak out, that woman has no business teaching kids at ANY school.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!


What absolute nonsense!

A man wouldn't have been tricked by Satan.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While obviously troubling and this woman doesn't belong anywhere near a classroom, it's a oddly refreshing to see some old fashioned non-partisan conspiracy lunacy.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!


And where did Lilith fit in?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

holdmybones: While obviously troubling and this woman doesn't belong anywhere near a classroom, it's a oddly refreshing to see some old fashioned non-partisan conspiracy lunacy.


That it's somehow "non-partisan" is just what They want you to think...

[/i agree]
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tentacle: You mean Adam and Steve?


Adam and Yves
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!

And where did Lilith fit in?


She tried to fit in the Apple tree, but got stuck and cried out "help me, step-serpent!"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: blondambition: Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!

And where did Lilith fit in?

She tried to fit in the Apple tree, but got stuck and cried out "help me, step-serpent!"


Nah. She went off and started organizing lesbian music festivals.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

holdmybones: While obviously troubling and this woman doesn't belong anywhere near a classroom, it's a oddly refreshing to see some old fashioned non-partisan conspiracy lunacy.


I don't know why you think it's non-partisan. The woman is attacking these kids' religion, and by extension, their parents' beliefs. I'm not sure, but there was a certain party here on Fark that bashed ANYTING related to religion. Really, extremely partisan, actually. Just not the Right pulling it off in this one case.
 
englaja
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!

What absolute nonsense!

A man wouldn't have been tricked by Satan.


Why not? I got tricked by my ex for four and a half years, and she makes Satan look like a boy scout.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

englaja: UltimaCS: Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!

What absolute nonsense!

A man wouldn't have been tricked by Satan.

Why not? I got tricked by my ex for four and a half years, and she makes Satan look like a boy scout.


You dated someone with a secret dick for 4 1/2 years?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You want to tach the bibble. You didn't specify which interpretation.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blondambition: Cthulhu Theory: Guys, guys, this whole adam and eve thing is simple: 

Adam had his bone removed, and that bone was used to make another person. 
When a man has his bone removed, he becomes a woman, and that bone was used to create another man, which happened to be a clone of Adam. 

The truth is, Eve was the first trans woman to receive full bottom surgery, and Adam is the world's first clone. Real women don't actually exist, and everyone is just varying degrees of men. 

Study it out!

And where did Lilith fit in?


She provided a Fair musical accompaniment to the whole process.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.