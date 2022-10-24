 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 24th is 'genteel' as in: "Many religious scholars in the American deep South refer to themselves as being genteel as opposed to members of the Jewish faith'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mormons use 'Gentile' as well to denote people who aren't of their faith. I find it particularly funny that the Mormon temple in Layton, UT is at the end of Gentile Street.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Genteel is when the next crop of children fully embrace the Pantone color schemes and pick a favorite
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Im kinda new here so go Gentile on me.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: Genteel is when the next crop of children fully embrace the Pantone color schemes and pick a favorite
Dangit! I was minutes away from a "Gen-X" "Gen-Y" "Gen-Teel" joke.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't it being 'genteel' when you say: "Bless his/her heart" instead of: "Eat shit and die!"?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That word reminds me of something...

