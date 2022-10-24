 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   "When asked why he used the card, knowing it was stolen, he said, 'Because I am a thief.'"   (cbs12.com) divider line
8
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, they always say take pride in what you do...

//although in this case, you probably shouldn't leave pride just laying around....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why that is even a crime.
They don't check ID. They don't check signature.
They don't hold the holder liable.  And, when there is identity theft the card holder isn't even considered the victim.  And on and on and on.

fark humanity.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dude is honest.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should have multi-classed.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your lifetime sentence.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

He has a peculiar set of skills...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like a true professional unlike most politicians.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure why that is even a crime.
They don't check ID. They don't check signature.
They don't hold the holder liable.  And, when there is identity theft the card holder isn't even considered the victim.  And on and on and on.

fark humanity.


What are you talking about?

We have a good system that charges store owners a percentage of each transacation, so that when there is fraud you are hold harmless.  How is that not a good system?   You want ever single transaction at you local starbucks to require ID check and signature?
 
