(Al Jazeera)   Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend an upcoming Arab summit due to doctor's advice, possibly on bone saw maintenance   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busy.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he dying? No? Too bad.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reporters to murder so.....
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporting about the health condition of a fascist ruler likely means there are credible threats against them.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, don't you worry. Every Republican politician still holds him up as a hero for the power he wields, which in turn makes the entire republican base wanna slob his knob, no matter what events he attends or doesn't attend.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Reporting about the health condition of a fascist ruler likely means there are credible threats against them.


Tiny fist, bla bla
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adserv.stocksite.comView Full Size
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worried about that US cancer gun I see.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He prefers TFG, so he isn't going to play nice until he gets his way.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hemlock poisoning?
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he doesn't want to be out of the country when the current king dies. It's a lot harder to solidify your power from Algeria.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonesaw is not  ready?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's allergic to Interpol.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably getting DSL installed

/ps F*ck you, too
 
Torchsong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OH COME ON, PEOPLE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MBS should break out of the mold into different weapons of murder like..... uhm a baker's rolling pin or something
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe he should get Nobel prize for being a great humanitarian!  Hopefully, he gets sick and dies of some awful disease. Women would  miss such caring man.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eh. The Saudi royal family has an heir and a spare, and a spare, and a spare, ad infinitum.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Meh, don't you worry. Every Republican politician still holds him up as a hero for the power he wields, which in turn makes the entire republican base wanna slob his knob, no matter what events he attends or doesn't attend.


Uh-huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At this point, Joe Biden is to Salman that which the harem girl in the hot tub during the opening scene of Coming To America was to Eddie Murphy's portrayal of an African prince--an uncredited ball washer.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Torchsong: OH COME ON, PEOPLE!!!

[Fark user image 528x297]


"HE ain't goin' NOWHERE!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rtshrubber: I'm sure he doesn't want to be out of the country when the current king dies. It's a lot harder to solidify your power from Algeria.


Especially since the Saudi throne typically passes horizontally, rather than vertically, and MbS is trying to destroy that tradition by bypassing far more senior statesmen.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: vilesithknight: Meh, don't you worry. Every Republican politician still holds him up as a hero for the power he wields, which in turn makes the entire republican base wanna slob his knob, no matter what events he attends or doesn't attend.

Uh-huh.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

At this point, Joe Biden is to Salman that which the harem girl in the hot tub during the opening scene of Coming To America was to Eddie Murphy's portrayal of an African prince--an uncredited ball washer.


Really? I mean...really? This is one of the more disingenuous arguments I've seen on Fark. Were just going to ignore the BILLIONS of dollars they handed Kushner & the Trump family & we're going to ignore they whole right wing pundit circle jerk that occurred after Kashoggis assassination trying to tell everyone it didnt matter and it wasnt our problem? Sure on some level EVERY politician is in bed with the Saudis due to oil, but only one party has taken billions of dollars in bribes. I would post the famous pic of Trump & the saudi royal family casting spells over the magic orb, but damn you people are exhausting.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was smoked Salman on the menu?
 
