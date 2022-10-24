 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   UN ends Australian anti-torture investigation mission after inspectors are barred from visiting jails, leaving them with no option but to conclude that detainees are being subjected to nonstop, 24 hours a day 'The Sound of Music'   (aljazeera.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dingo ate the inspector
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The Sound of Music'?

It could be worse.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: 'The Sound of Music'?

It could be worse.


Random Trump speeches on repeat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't want UN inspectors stopping the noble punishment of a booting to the arse
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime against humanity:
View Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a minute to get the headline.

I lol'd sensibly.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Crime against humanity:
View Full Size


You're right, it's not strong enough. Marmite is far superior!
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Australia: Even their cartoons about nature are trying to kill you.

The Bunyip Song
Youtube WtrYO-Mog60
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.


I'm sorry. You think stop torture is low on a list of priorities?
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.


So none of your Fark posts have moral significance or value.
Good to know.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
probably too many spiders in the prison. A non-native would likely die before making it though the entranceway.
They were saving lives.
 
Kuta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Torture
Youtube nciBSUuNy-k
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.


it's pretty much high on the list of things to take care of... how about we torture you?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Australia ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in 2017

Apparently monitoring and enforcement is optional too.

View Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.


The list is not in a column and it can be linear.

I don't know why any government cant walk and chew gum at the same time.

Let's do both, feed kids and stop torturing inmates... unless that is somehow deemed impossible.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I experienced the Austria-Australia confusion in real life. I met a young lady from Austria at a beer-drinking place and we talked. Some guy visited our table and after hearing her accent, asked where she was from. She told him, "Austria," and he said, "Wow! The surfing is great there, isn't it?" After he left, I explained his befuddlement to her, and she laughed and laughed...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

genner: So none of your Fark posts have moral significance or value.


ROFL.

Fark posts are worth no more than the paper they're written on.
 
D135
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
they got... the boot
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"There's bipartisan support at a federal level for OPCAT ... the problem is states and territories control the prisons, and they're worried about funding that if these UN inspectors come in and say you have to do this, this and this, who's going to pay for it?",

We're not actually in favor of torture, but it would cost too much money to stop torturing people. All that retraining. Lost depreciation on the waterboards and wires and rusty pliers....
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hinged: 'The Sound of Music'?

It could be worse.


Yes, yes it could be

View Full Size


... much worse
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We'll be on easy street"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.

I'm sorry. You think stop torture is low on a list of priorities?


yes i do. i think being civilized starts with those who cannot help themselves.
there is no morality in how we treat our prisoners, when we first see that we ignore homeless and hungry children of our own.

There is the phrase about judging a society by how it treats the dissidents , not the supports of it.
That very phrase turns a blind eye to those who can now count as either yet, because as children they are simply subject to this and have no say so or ability to make an informed choice about dissenting.

And here we are continuing to imagine that how we treat the children is not a measurement of what our culture/civilization is.


I do have a hierarchy of importance in my ideology. And it does tell me that how we treat the children(who have no voice and no adult minded dissident to give) is the real best measure of any culture.
those who have no voice to complain they are hungry or are homeless.
Do we just ignore them because they don't have a voice so we can, or do they make the better judge of us for how we treat those we could have just ignored?

You can't ignore the adult dissidents, but you sure can a 6 year old. And so we do. And though that choice of behavior i see the truth of us.

Morality theater.


yes torture is bad inhuman behavior and all that.
But no one gets a medal for not doing that, when there are homeless hungry children sleeping in cars and tents and begging for food outside the grocery store that your medal receipt walks past regularly.


When there were homeless and hungry children that the effort could have helped, but someone thought there was something more important. Yeah we're clearly from a real different cultures that have a real different stack of what maters to us.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm, glass houses.... lets see, how did the US do?

Oh, we signed on, but we attached our own special snowflake rider.
"...nothing in this Convention requires or authorizes legislation, or other action, by the United States of America prohibited by the Constitution of the United States as interpreted by the United States."

I was wondering how the European prison standards would bump up against the prison slavery exemption in the 13th.

As a result we've also never had and have no planned visits for outside inspection from the committee.

Cool.

/Aussie native peoples jailing and torture still bad.
 
trialpha
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anuran: "There's bipartisan support at a federal level for OPCAT ... the problem is states and territories control the prisons, and they're worried about funding that if these UN inspectors come in and say you have to do this, this and this, who's going to pay for it?",

We're not actually in favor of torture, but it would cost too much money to stop torturing people. All that retraining. Lost depreciation on the waterboards and wires and rusty pliers....


Sounds like the states/territories have past experience with inspectors with different (probably idealistic) definitions of things. For example, the UN inspectors could be the types to think "Not giving prisoners a choice of at least 3 options at mealtime is torture".

You would assume OPCAT would properly define things, and this wouldn't be an issue.... but I wouldn't surprised if it was all open to interpretation.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's kind of their thing.

Chekhov's reaction when finding out derelict ship is S.S. Botany Bay.
Youtube TtBIdCVi4j4
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Hmm, glass houses.... lets see, how did the US do?

Oh, we signed on, but we attached our own special snowflake rider.
"...nothing in this Convention requires or authorizes legislation, or other action, by the United States of America prohibited by the Constitution of the United States as interpreted by the United States."

I was wondering how the European prison standards would bump up against the prison slavery exemption in the 13th.

As a result we've also never had and have no planned visits for outside inspection from the committee.

Cool.

/Aussie native peoples jailing and torture still bad.


View Full Size


Both countries started out as prisons.  One has become slightly less like a prison over time, and has cricket.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PvtStash: thatboyoverthere: PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.

I'm sorry. You think stop torture is low on a list of priorities?

yes i do. i think being civilized starts with those who cannot help themselves.
there is no morality in how we treat our prisoners, when we first see that we ignore homeless and hungry children of our own.

There is the phrase about judging a society by how it treats the dissidents , not the supports of it.
That very phrase turns a blind eye to those who can now count as either yet, because as children they are simply subject to this and have no say so or ability to make an informed choice about dissenting.

And here we are continuing to imagine that how we treat the children is not a measurement of what our culture/civilization is.


I do have a hierarchy of importance in my ideology. And it does tell me that how we treat the children(who have no voice and no adult minded dissident to give) is the real best measure of any culture.
those who have no voice to complain they are hungry or are homeless.
Do we just ignore them because they don't have a voice so we can, or do they make the better judge of us for how we treat those we could have just ignored?

You can't ignore the adult dissidents, but you sure can a 6 year old. And so we do. And though that choice of behavior i see the truth of us.

Morality theater.


yes torture is bad inhuman behavior and all that.
But no one gets a medal for not doing that, when there are homeless hungry children sleeping in cars and tents and begging for food outside the grocery store that your medal receipt walks past regularly.


When there were homeless and hungry children that the effort could have helped, but someone thought there was something more important. Yeah we're clearly from a real different cultures that have a real different stack of what maters to us.


ThInK oF tHe CHEELDREEN WTFBBQ!!11
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PvtStash: When there were homeless and hungry children that the effort could have helped, but someone thought there was something more important. Yeah we're clearly from a real different cultures that have a real different stack of what maters to us.


if a government uses torture is a defining part of the morality of the society.  Russia tortures people, Saudi Arabia tortures people, Turkey tortures people, China tortures people, Israel tortures people.

there is no way to end homeless or hunger, they exist for as many reasons as there are people.  saying torture is not important to eliminate as part of a moral underpinning of society because other things exist, that makes you look rather stupid.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trialpha: anuran: "There's bipartisan support at a federal level for OPCAT ... the problem is states and territories control the prisons, and they're worried about funding that if these UN inspectors come in and say you have to do this, this and this, who's going to pay for it?",

We're not actually in favor of torture, but it would cost too much money to stop torturing people. All that retraining. Lost depreciation on the waterboards and wires and rusty pliers....

Sounds like the states/territories have past experience with inspectors with different (probably idealistic) definitions of things. For example, the UN inspectors could be the types to think "Not giving prisoners a choice of at least 3 options at mealtime is torture".

You would assume OPCAT would properly define things, and this wouldn't be an issue.... but I wouldn't surprised if it was all open to interpretation.


Helpfully, they defined that in their charter and it's also towards the top of the wiki on the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Article 1.1 of the Convention defines torture as:
For the purpose of this Convention, the term "torture" means any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person

There's certainly some wiggle room there that would certainly include things like say... solitary confinement as torture (because it is).
But I'll willing to go out on a massive limb and suggest that not having 3 meal options doesn't equate to "severe pain or suffering."
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.


You're a garbage person.
 
Walosi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hinged: 'The Sound of Music'?

It could be worse.


♫ It's♫ a♫ hard-knock♫ life,♫ for ♫ us!♫
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PvtStash: thatboyoverthere: PvtStash: and i can't care, not torturing people is way down on the list of chit we need to  take care of.

until you're not letting children go homeless or hungry, nothing else you do is really of moral significance or value.

I'm sorry. You think stop torture is low on a list of priorities?

yes i do. i think being civilized starts with those who cannot help themselves.
there is no morality in how we treat our prisoners, when we first see that we ignore homeless and hungry children of our own.

There is the phrase about judging a society by how it treats the dissidents , not the supports of it.
That very phrase turns a blind eye to those who can now count as either yet, because as children they are simply subject to this and have no say so or ability to make an informed choice about dissenting.

And here we are continuing to imagine that how we treat the children is not a measurement of what our culture/civilization is.


I do have a hierarchy of importance in my ideology. And it does tell me that how we treat the children(who have no voice and no adult minded dissident to give) is the real best measure of any culture.
those who have no voice to complain they are hungry or are homeless.
Do we just ignore them because they don't have a voice so we can, or do they make the better judge of us for how we treat those we could have just ignored?

You can't ignore the adult dissidents, but you sure can a 6 year old. And so we do. And though that choice of behavior i see the truth of us.

Morality theater.


yes torture is bad inhuman behavior and all that.
But no one gets a medal for not doing that, when there are homeless hungry children sleeping in cars and tents and begging for food outside the grocery store that your medal receipt walks past regularly.


When there were homeless and hungry children that the effort could have helped, but someone thought there was something more important. Yeah we're clearly from a real different cultures that have a ...


So if they just crimilzed being homeless and hungry, that would make their suffering okay then?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: PvtStash: When there were homeless and hungry children that the effort could have helped, but someone thought there was something more important. Yeah we're clearly from a real different cultures that have a real different stack of what maters to us.

if a government uses torture is a defining part of the morality of the society.  Russia tortures people, Saudi Arabia tortures people, Turkey tortures people, China tortures people, Israel tortures people.

there is no way to end homeless or hunger, they exist for as many reasons as there are people.  saying torture is not important to eliminate as part of a moral underpinning of society because other things exist, that makes you look rather stupid.


A carpenter once said "the poor will always be with you".
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Both countries started out as prisons.


both Colonial America and Colonial Australia had areas were prisoners were brought in as a labor force. both were under the rule of the Crown, but neither country was established as being solely a prison by the Crown or the later governments upon succession.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sleeper_agent:

A carpenter once said "the poor will always be with you".

i believe he was a fisher of men.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: macadamnut: Both countries started out as prisons.

both Colonial America and Colonial Australia had areas were prisoners were brought in as a labor force. both were under the rule of the Crown, but neither country was established as being solely a prison by the Crown or the later governments upon succession.



While you are 'technically' correct, do you really think I give a dingo's left nut?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
♪♫ The Cells are alive, with the sounds of Screeeeeeming ♫
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I experienced the Austria-Australia confusion in real life. I met a young lady from Austria at a beer-drinking place and we talked. Some guy visited our table and after hearing her accent, asked where she was from. She told him, "Austria," and he said, "Wow! The surfing is great there, isn't it?" After he left, I explained his befuddlement to her, and she laughed and laughed...


View Full Size
 
180IQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PvtStash: yes i do. i think being civilized starts with those who cannot help themselves.
there is no morality in how we treat our prisoners,


...

Also, it's really, really, easy to stop torturing people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walosi: Hinged: 'The Sound of Music'?

It could be worse.

♫ It's♫ a♫ hard-knock♫ life,♫ for ♫ us!♫


Not one of Jay-Z's better tracks, but it's hardly torture.
 
