(NPR)   There's been a drastic spike in RSV cases that's been sending hundreds of children under 5 to the hospital
25
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Place the dead next to the babies that died because there was no formula. There is no dead? They'll scare us over this but covid killed a million and no one gave a crap?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dust them off and get them back to work in the mines!

*whip crack*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RSV is back for the winter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure they should be giving this to kids:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm not sure they should be giving this to kids:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Coward
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the croup.  I was hospitalized for it back in 69. when I was 5.  I literally couldn't get a breath in.  My dad scooped me up in my Dr. Dentons in the middle of a dinner party and rushed me to the hospital where they put me in an oxygen tent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what's going on in this thread?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: It's the croup.  I was hospitalized for it back in 69. when I was 5.  I literally couldn't get a breath in.  My dad scooped me up in my Dr. Dentons in the middle of a dinner party and rushed me to the hospital where they put me in an oxygen tent.


Now that's my kind of camping.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Place the dead next to the babies that died because there was no formula. There is no dead? They'll scare us over this but covid killed a million and no one gave a crap?


The only reason this is happening is because kids were isolated from other kids for the last two years. It's a temporary spike is cases.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After things started easing up, the wife went with some folks to celebrate a birthday party. She contracted rsv. Of course I told her given her already existing pah, going to an amusement park with a bunch of people around probably wasn't the best idea. She was in icu for a week and on a ventilator for three of those days.  I mean I thought she had gotten a really bad case of covid. I could only look through the door of the room she was in for a day until they figured out what she had.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
GQP don't care. As Carlin noted, they will do Anything to protect you if you're pre-born, but once you're Pre-School, you're farked.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: It's the croup.  I was hospitalized for it back in 69. when I was 5.  I literally couldn't get a breath in.  My dad scooped me up in my Dr. Dentons in the middle of a dinner party and rushed me to the hospital where they put me in an oxygen tent.


My twin boys got RSV when they were infants - they turned out fine, but it was ~1 week in the hospital hooked up to the O2 monitor.  (SIL had a cold, but still insisted on seeing her new nephews - I'm still bitter)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Start calling them 4th-20th trimester abortions and see what happens.

/It's all in the marketing
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Halfabee64: It's the croup.  I was hospitalized for it back in 69. when I was 5.  I literally couldn't get a breath in.  My dad scooped me up in my Dr. Dentons in the middle of a dinner party and rushed me to the hospital where they put me in an oxygen tent.

Now that's my kind of camping.



Yeah, but if you try to make smores, they go all Stay-Puft marshmallow man on you.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: johnryan51: Place the dead next to the babies that died because there was no formula. There is no dead? They'll scare us over this but covid killed a million and no one gave a crap?

The only reason this is happening is because kids were isolated from other kids for the last two years. It's a temporary spike is cases.


2 years? In the U.S.? Where?
 
philotech
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did anyone really think there wouldn't be any consequences to going over 2 years without being exposed to common viruses?

// your immune system needs exercise too
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: johnryan51: Place the dead next to the babies that died because there was no formula. There is no dead? They'll scare us over this but covid killed a million and no one gave a crap?

The only reason this is happening is because kids were isolated from other kids for the last two years. It's a temporary spike is cases.


No. RSV is not like chickenpox. You don't get it once then have immunity for life. RSV infections can reoccur season after season.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

philotech: Did anyone really think there wouldn't be any consequences to going over 2 years without being exposed to common viruses?

// your immune system needs exercise too


RSV epidemics are cyclical.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look, if a 4 year old wants better health care, they should be a C-suite executive at a Fortune 500 company.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is some side-effect of isolation and masks. These young kids went ~2 years with fewer immune challenges than normal.

I mean, I haven't had a cold or flue in like 2 years. But my grizzled on immune system is about as good as it is ever going to be.

/Just guessing
//not a doctor.
 
philotech
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: philotech: Did anyone really think there wouldn't be any consequences to going over 2 years without being exposed to common viruses?

// your immune system needs exercise too

RSV epidemics are cyclical.


Oh, so RSV is like climate change?

// kidding
// your immune system still needs exposure to stay strong
// blowback from a necessary lockdown
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

philotech: Did anyone really think there wouldn't be any consequences to going over 2 years without being exposed to common viruses?

// your immune system needs exercise too


Ah, I see you have no idea how auto-immune responses work.

You would literally have to be a bubble baby to have an underexposed immune response. Every day of your life is life or death for your t-cells and your body.

You are free to lick doorknobs and toilet seats to boost your immune system.  Let us know how that turns out.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My son got RSV as a 2-month old (16 months ago).  Luckily it was mild, didn't need to be admitted to the hospital.  Just lots of nebulizing.  I'd never even heard of it before that.
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are complaints on the Pittsburgh Reddit about nine hour wait times in the local Children's Hospital. Waiting rooms filled with coughing children and parents. It does not help that the nurses are short staffed because the hospital is short sighted and underpaying anyone below Executive.
 
