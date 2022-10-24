 Skip to content
Meet the Slate writer who can't stop staring at Naomi Watts' face. And now you can't, either
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's an attractive woman. And...she didn't get heavy makeup for a role?

It's not all that glaring a thing. It happens. With such startling regularity that most of us don't even notice.
 
jmr61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also....meet the Slate writer who is glaringly proud of herself for not getting botox and wanted to find a way to share that with the world.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'no big deal, its just totally diamond encrusted'
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I somehow was able to stop staring, maybe there's something wrong with me.
 
Hinged
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I started reading that and then I stopped.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I could, but I don't want to.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man alive she was sooo hot in Mulholland Drive....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hinged: I started reading that and then I stopped.


You can read?
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I watch a fair amount of British television.  I see lots of actresses that look their age.

Fairly recently, Olivia Colman in The Night Manager immediately springs to mind, as do the myriad of comedians that have appeared on various panel shows.  Elisabeth Sladen looked her age on her reprise on Doctor Who, as did Camille Coduri as Jackie Tyler.

Going back in time, examples like Judi Dench on As Time Goes By, as did Patricia Routledge on Keeping Up Appearances, and Mollie Sugden on Are You Being Served?, with Wendy Richard following suit as she aged through the original run and the sequel series.

Returning to America for a moment, Jenny Agutter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier looked her age too.

Plenty of women look their age.  Often this makes them invisible to viewers, because looking their age isn't memorable except when the performance is so commanding that it demands attention.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

litespeed74: Man alive she was sooo hot in Mulholland Drive....


And she had the cute nerdy thing going on in Tank Girl.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The most beautiful face I ever came across
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mrs. Mel' does not care (or need) to wear make-up. I have no data to support this but I do think that the wearing of make-up may affect the skin to a degree that over time you need to wear more make-up to conceal the damage.

Mrs. Mel' has never worn make-up and has no need to but I'm not begrudging others who do; however, I do wonder if using it too much over time causes either damage to some folks OR the self-perceived need to keep piling it on as it becomes habit.

/carry on...
 
