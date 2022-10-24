 Skip to content
(Vice)   Is it even worth asking the question why non-single people are on dating apps? What could it be? It's a total mystery   (vice.com) divider line
    Stupid, Marriage, dating app users, recurring patterns, scope of the study, partner's love, main reasons, immediate meet-ups  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait. You mean that some people just get on the internet and lie? They lie about things related to sex? Especially regarding matters that might result in them having sex?

That's impossible. I don't believe you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for somebody to fix the cable?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex.  I'm going to go with "sex".
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them find their spouses on the same site.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would only call her from the office and text her on the app, refusing to give her his mobile number. "After a while, I accidentally found out that we had some friends in common," she said. "He was married with two children."


"accidentally".  Just like I "accidentally" googled anyone I was going to meet from an app to whatever extent necessary to determine if they: were real, were local, had been arrested, were religious, and/or were directly socially connected to people I already knew.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for a little strange?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
------issimo  ex:  poonissimo    Other superlatives and suffixes may apply/
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, those people aren't going to catfish themselves!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this why Ashley Madison is still in business?

A dedicated site for people who want to cheat.

or am I getting that wrong?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:  Opportunity + desire = hummpage
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because craigslist shut down personals?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Marvi, you sweet summer child.......

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Because craigslist shut down personals?


but you can still get cement cinder blocks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a car already, but I occasionally drive through the dealership on the off chance something interests me. Probably the same thing.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that for a lot of people, dating apps both amplify the expectation and belief that "there's something better out there"1 and enable people to search more-or-less anonymously for "something better" while still engaging with their current partner.

1For various values of "better": more attractive, smarter, more successful, willing to do weird shiat in bed that your current partner won't do, whatever.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Isn't this why Ashley Madison is still in business?

A dedicated site for people who want to cheat.

or am I getting that wrong?


Isn't Ashley Madison like, a million dudes, ten women, and 500,000 bots?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm dating a woman I met on Timber, which is the Canadian version of Tinder - she's a lumberjill, you probably wouldn't know her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Isn't Ashley Madison like, a million dudes, ten women, and 500,000 bots?


I have no idea. I use Farmers Only!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: SpectroBoy: Because craigslist shut down personals?

but you can still get cement cinder blocks...

[Fark user image image 610x777]


As a person that has attempted to get rid of things online, I appreciate everything about what this person wrote. A hero for our times.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Arkanaut: Isn't Ashley Madison like, a million dudes, ten women, and 500,000 bots?

I have no idea. I use Farmers Only!

[Fark user image image 620x465]


Why did you post an image of their website from 1998?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: As a person that has attempted to get rid of things online, I appreciate everything about what this person wrote. A hero for our times


'Tis a classic. Indeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: Why did you post an image of their website from 1998?


I dunno. I just grabbed one I found on GIS.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I think that for a lot of people, dating apps both amplify the expectation and belief that "there's something better out there"1 and enable people to search more-or-less anonymously for "something better" while still engaging with their current partner.

1For various values of "better": more attractive, smarter, more successful, willing to do weird shiat in bed that your current partner won't do, whatever.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Har har har
 
argylez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My wife and I had a profile on Tinder, but we got banned for having a couples profile?  IDK why.  They even let you specify if you're a couple
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, Steks; if we're going old school - I prefer my dates a bit unconventional.

images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Isn't this why Ashley Madison is still in business?

A dedicated site for people men who want to cheat.

or am I getting that wrong?


FTFY... didn't the leak from AM reveal that the number of men to women on that site was like 1000/1 or something along those lines? They just had a shiatload of fake female profiles to reel in the suckers
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Assuming we're not in poly territory or physical cheating, it's the digital version of enjoying someone who flirts with you at a bar even though you're married.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jdlenke: I have a car already, but I occasionally drive through the dealership on the off chance something interests me. Probably the same thing.


Me too but, it's with dildos at the adult fun store. The new models are amazing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: I prefer my dates a bit unconventional.


Craigslist, the far, far corner of the Internet, where logic just goes out the window...

Its like a whole separate universe on craigslist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D135
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welcome to Tinder: where the girls are just people watching and the guys are all married
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Salmon: I prefer my dates a bit unconventional.

Craigslist, the far, far corner of the Internet, where logic just goes out the window...

Its like a whole separate universe on craigslist.


Man, there was this one best of Craigslist that I've never been able to find with a singles ad from a chick with uncontrollable flatulence - like so bad she couldn't leave her apartment - that wanted to get laid.

I'll bet she still got mega hits.

(A bit of Vicks Vape-O-Rub under the nose and I'd give 'er a shot!)
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

miscreant: steklo: Isn't this why Ashley Madison is still in business?

A dedicated site for people men who want to cheat.

or am I getting that wrong?

FTFY... didn't the leak from AM reveal that the number of men to women on that site was like 1000/1 or something along those lines? They just had a shiatload of fake female profiles to reel in the suckers


if women want to cheat they don't need to advertise it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

12349876: Assuming we're not in poly territory or physical cheating, it's the digital version of enjoying someone who flirts with you at a bar even though you're married.


sure,sure,sure.  run that by the mrs and see what she says.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I wonder how many of them find their spouses on the same site.
[Fark user image 310x254]


not exactly a new phenomenon
Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
Youtube Xb6l38eP-4w
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I wonder how many of them find their spouses on the same site.
[Fark user image 310x254]


Enough that it's track #10 on the Awesome Mix Vol. 1

Escape (The Piña Colada Song) - Rupert Holmes (Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack)
Youtube WGz761sVqbg
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, less than a minute!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I prefer this version:

Pina Colada
Youtube lkwDcNvWkTY


Warning: scat - the SFW kind!
 
