Regardless of what you name it, it's B-O-L-O-G-N-A Day
24
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for anyone curious about how it came to be, The History Guy has your back.
Bologna: A History
Youtube gZaOK0Cj3ug
/not subby
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear - Beef Bologna
Youtube dO5KoBHto80
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy -um- "Bo Log Na" day, folks.
Remember to say "na" to you "bo logs".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/seriously, it's shiat
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wacky Delly (Uncensored English Version)
Youtube w4R82pNqGBE
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every once in a while I get a craving for Oscar Meyer boloney on wonderbread with a slice of Kraft american 'cheese' and French's neon yellow mustard. Crusts cut off of course.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us then honor Donald E. Westlake who named one of his minor characters "Captain Francis X Mologna."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Every once in a while I get a craving for Oscar Meyer boloney on wonderbread with a slice of Kraft american 'cheese' and French's neon yellow mustard. Crusts cut off of course.


if you don't slice it on the diagonal for maximum sandwich you're History's Greatest Monster.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With pistacios!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bologna has a first name, it's H-O-M-E-R! My bologna has a second name its H-O-M-E-R.

/Treehouse of Horror III I believe? Correct me if I'm wrong.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you deeply in debt food snobs are always knocking bologna, but fried bologna with some mustard and mayo on the side is one of the most amazing meals ever. EVER!

/fat, (obviously)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: Subtonic: Every once in a while I get a craving for Oscar Meyer boloney on wonderbread with a slice of Kraft american 'cheese' and French's neon yellow mustard. Crusts cut off of course.

if you don't slice it on the diagonal for maximum sandwich you're History's Greatest Monster.


Naturally.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Bologna
Youtube Ic3QnRj9Ev4
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: All you deeply in debt food snobs are always knocking bologna, but fried bologna with some mustard and mayo on the side is one of the most amazing meals ever. EVER!

/fat, (obviously)


When we were kids, we made backyard camp stoves out of 3 lb coffee cans by cutting a vent hole at the bottom side and top side, and used a candle to heat them up.

Fried bologna on those was always super delicious.

Also learned the trick of snipping inch deep cuts around the outside edge so it wouldn't curl up on the burner.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a load of baloney.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can eat a hot dog, but I can't eat a slice of Boloney. Go figure.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Haven't had a friend bologna and cheese in years, and now I want one.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oscar Mayer beef bologna, Kraft Deluxe slices, Wonder Bread, and Miracle Whip when I was a kid.  It's the only thing I would dream of eating with Miracle Whip, though I think my mom used it for coleslaw too.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is a rural country gas station/store that makes the best bologna sandwich. It's probably so great because I only go there after floating some Class III rapids on a river close by and I'm starving for some fuel. But if I'm in that part of the state floating, you can be damn sure I'm getting a bologna sandwich there.
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some fellow brought smoked bologna to the neighborhood watering hole a while back and shared it. Can't remember the brand he had bought to smoke, but it was a small diameter bologna, maybe 2" or so across.

It was really good.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image image 311x209]

/seriously, it's shiat


Bologna is fine. When you pair it with Kraft solidified oil and white sponge bread, it becomes unpalatable.

/sadly, it's the most affordable and edible food from the carousel of mystery at work
/$2 for a sandwich is better than the egg salad, chicken salad, or the five dollar 4" subway sandwich.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dryknife: Some fellow brought smoked bologna to the neighborhood watering hole a while back and shared it. Can't remember the brand he had bought to smoke, but it was a small diameter bologna, maybe 2" or so across.

It was really good.


Probably a German ring bologna.  They come smoked and SMOKED.
 
