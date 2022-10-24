 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Samurai clown captured by police. Hooker nun and naked cowboy remain at large   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The naked cowboy is still in New York, isn't he?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two samurai sword stories in the last week, have mass shootings become so common that the news media has started looking at them as dog bites man?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indyplanet.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was he found in his mom's basement?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: Two samurai sword stories in the last week, have mass shootings become so common that the news media has started looking at them as dog bites man?


Thanks Obama

files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please. It's Call Girl Nun. She's only Hooker Nun when she's dead and in your trunk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The naked cowboy is still in New York, isn't he?

[Fark user image image 231x218]


Jeez, he's got to be pushing 60 by now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Worst. Belushi. Sketch. Ever.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The other three clown-masked robbers are getting a hostage they can trade to release/respawn their teammate.
 
